SNK Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro Review

Built-In Games List

• The King of Fighters ’95

• The King of Fighters ’97

• The King of Fighters ’98

• The King of Fighters ’99

• The King of Fighters 2000

• The King of Fighters 2002

• Fatal Fury Special

• Fatal Fury 3

• Garou: Mark of the Wolves

• Samurai Shodown II

• Samurai Shodown III

• Samurai Shodown IV

• Samurai Shodown V Special

• Art of Fighting

• World Heroes 2

• World Heroes 2 Jet

• World Heroes Perfect

• Ninja Master’s

• The Last Blade 2

• Kizuna Encounter

Watching the renewed vigor that’s present in today’s SNK has been fascinating to watch. At one point, the Japanese video game publisher/developer was forced to shut down and start anew under an entirely new name. Years later, SNK has regained its original identity and breathed new life into a slew of its most popular IP’s. The King of Fighters XIV, the 2019 Samurai Shodown reboot and the recently announced The King of Fighters XV have all given SNK fans a lot of reasons to continue trumpeting the excellence of their favorite gaming entity. In 2018, SNK decided to hop into the classic mini gaming console trend with the release of its Neo Geo Mini and Neo Geo Mini International product line. Now in 2019, SNK has taken its classic gaming console concept even further with the release of the Neo Geo Arcade Stick Pro.

The Arcade Stick Pro is definitely built to last. Holding it in your hands will immediately clue you in to the sturdy feel and comfortable weight it abides by. As for the joystick itself, it offers the throwback clicky feel/sound that arcade goers have become accustomed to. The buttons feel just as responsive as the joystick, which makes the controller as a whole feel as close as possible to the arcade stick setup sported by classic SNK arcade cabinets. One of the Arcade Stick Pro’s main features is its ability to be hooked up to a PC and utilized as an arcade stick. This feature works quite well and comes in handy when you’re looking to play through all of the fighters you have stored within your Steam library. However, it’s pretty disappointing that this classic arcade stick is incompatible with the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The secondary feature that’s tied to the Arcade Stick Pro is the 20 classic fighting games that can be played straight from the device itself. All you need is an HDMI cable to hook it up to a TV or PC monitor and enjoy a greatest hits collection of SNK’s finest fighting games. What makes this feature stand out, even more, is the option to change the visual output to reflect a modern-day HD output or the classic scanline effect. Each of the games offered within this arcade stick hardware gives you the option to tinker around with its difficulty and other in-game options. The games included on this device aren’t just simple arcade ports – they’re more like home ports that give you the chance to tailor them to your liking.

If you’re disappointed to see a favorite SNK game of your’s missing from the Arcade Stick Pro lineup, there’s no need to fret. If you happen to have access to either one (or both) of the Neo Geo Mini models, you can attach it to the Arcade Stick Pro and comfortably play all of the games present on the Mini. And in another smart move, the Arcade Stick Pro is compatible with the Neo Geo Mini’s additional gamepads. This package deal offers one of the best ways to enjoy a nice serving of SNK’s classic gaming library in arcade stick mode or via a gamepad. One of the more interesting features that may be pointing to a future update with even more add-on games is the options menu’s System clarification. It currently states that the Arcade Stick Pro is in version 1.3i, where additional unlock and system upgrade features can be seen. By the looks of it, SNK may give owners the opportunity to further improve their Arcade Stick Pro and increase its games library to epic proportions.

Pros:

The clicky thumbstick and overall sturdy feel of the arcade stick feels amazing

The additon of 20 classic SNK fighting games is a nice bonus

Having the option to alter the visual output with a classic scanline filter or pixel-scaling efects is pretty cool

Cons:

It’s not compatible with home consoles, unfortunately

Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0

