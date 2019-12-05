Destiny 2 Season of Dawn Light Level Raised to 970

With Destiny 2’s Season of Dawn is less than a week away, developer Bungie has begun detailing all the upcoming changes on the way. Following yesterday’s reveal stream, players were left with a few lingering questions about this upcoming season. Thankfully, Bungie’s weekly blog update shed some light on a few more alterations coming with Season of Dawn, including a Light Level increase from 960 to 970.

Once the new season starts, players will be able to grind for Pinnacle gear to further increase their Light Level. The Powerful Rewards cap is also getting altered, with these engrams now capping at 960 instead of 950. This should help players quickly ascend and increase their Guardian’s light if they were unable to spend a lot of time grinding Pinnacle activities during Shadowkeep’s launch.

Additionally, the Eververse and Bright Dust economy is also getting a slight rework. Now 80% of the items offered during Season of Dawn will be available for Bright Dust. This is a 30% increase from what players saw in the Season of the Undying. We suspect this means users can finally purchase weapon and armor ornaments, which were previously locked behind Silver. Users will also be able to earn Bright Dust from all Dawning and repeatable bounties.

Bungie also offered a brief preview of some of the sub-class changes coming to non-Solar abilities.

Striker Code of the Missile (Middle Path) Thundercrash Increased base damage from 2,700 to 3,200 Increased in-flight damage from 100 to 200 Slightly increased the amount of time you have in the air after activation

Nightstalker Way of the Pathfinder (Bottom Path) Vanish in Smoke Added a short period (0.8 seconds) after the invisibility is applied where firing weapons or performing other actions will not break invisibility This should help prevent allies from accidentally breaking invisibility the moment it’s granted to them if unexpected

Voidwalker Attunement of Fission (Middle Path) Handheld Supernova Adjusted grenade charge time so it lines up with the animations and FX; this should make it feel more consistent to activate



Scourge of the Past’s exclusive Exotic – Anarchy – is getting a buffered drop rate to help players acquire this weapon. Given how elusive this weapon is, having it increase to a 10% drop rate will certainly be welcomed by the community. Curiously, there was no mention of any new Ritual Weapons. These were powerful guns that were meant to be the best in their archetypes. Tied to lengthy quests, these Ritual Weapons have become some of the strongest killing machines in the entire game. It’s possible that Bungie are trying to mitigate their dominance by not including them or they could just be keeping these weapons hidden to surprise players.

I worry that the majority (if not all) the new content will revolve solely around upcoming activity, The Sundial. While a seasonal Menagerie-esc activity sounds fun, other elements of the game such as The Crucible and Gambit shouldn’t be ignored. That being said, we still don’t know everything planned for this season, so it will be interesting to see how the next few months roll out.

Destiny 2’s Season of Dawn begins on December 10.

