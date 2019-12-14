How To Watch the Fortnite Star Wars Event: Time & Risky Reels Location

A big event is happening in Fortnite on Saturday, December 14 and you definitely don’t want to miss out on it. Here are all the details on what time the Fortnite Star Wars event is happening and where you need to go in the game to watch it.

Epic Games and Star Wars are partnering to bring this event to Fortnite players. Within the game only, you can see a clip from the new movie Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. This is supposed to be the only time the clip will be shown outside the movie and it won’t appear in trailers, so you definitely want to take part in this if you play Fortnite.

Time the Event Begins (And When You Should Be Ready)

The big event is starting Saturday, December 14 at 2 p.m. Eastern (1 p.m. Central/11 a.m. Pacific.)

But don’t wait until 2 p.m. to show up. According to Epic Games, the “doors” will open at 1:30 p.m. Eastern (12:30 p.m. Central/10:30 a.m. Pacific) on Saturday, December 14 (that’s 30 minutes before the actual event begins.)

Live from Risky Reels Fortnite Presents: #StarWarsTheRiseOfSkywalker exclusive scene premiere. Watch it live on December 14. Doors open at 1:30 PM ET, show begins at 2 PM ET. You won’t want to miss this 👀 pic.twitter.com/xRD0ynjaJT — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 7, 2019

As players have noted, the projector at Risky Reels (where the event is happening) shows a countdown, so you can know exactly when it’s starting and you don’t need to rely on timezone conversions. Just visit Risky Reels and you’ll see exactly what time it’s happening in your location.

And here’s a hint: don’t wait until the last minute to show up for the event itself, or you might not get to see the movie clip. One Redditor wrote: “I recommend (showing up) 10 or 12 Minutes, last time people got screwed because they joined 5 minutes before.”

So do not wait until the last minute. Ideally show up 30 minutes before the event, but no later than 10 to 12 minutes before to be safe.

Location of Risky Reels in the Game & How the Event Will Work

The event should be viewable whether you’re on mobile, PC, or console. Epic will remove all playlists and release a special playlist for this event, according to players who have attended other special events. When the doors open, you won’t be able to use weapons.

The actual location of the event is at the Risky Reels landmark. To get to Risky Reels (which is in a different location now that we’re in Chapter 2), go west of Frenzy Farms. Risk Reels is the drive-in movie theater north of the central island. It’s basically in the center of the map, according to PC Gamer. They also note that there’s a glowing blue light on the map where Risky Reels is, so it’s pretty easy to find.

Here’s a video on YouTube showing how to find Risky Reels in Chapter 2.

If you’re not sure where it is, you’d be best finding it earlier in the day so you know exactly where to go once the event has started.

Looks like there was a mic check at Risky Reels the night before the event. Check out the video below:

And if you haven’t been to Risky Reels in a while, it looks a little different for the event:

You don’t have to worry about being killed while the Star Wars clip is playing. According to players who have taken part in the game before, players will be put into a team rumble but there will be a no-kill goal, so no one will be killing each other during the event itself, which will start when the doors open.

One Redditor wrote: “It’s team rumble but the goal is 200 and when the event starts, no one can use weapons.” Another player thought it would be a little different and replied: “What it seems like is that you can go in 30 minutes early there’s no killing no timer and you can just wait, but I could be wrong.”

The general consensus is that players won’t be allowed to kill each other during the event after the doors open, so you don’t have to worry about being kicked out. And you might get a light saber, if other rumors are true. One Redditor wrote: “It’s revealed that there is going to be no guns before the event. The gamemode will open 30 mins before the event. It’s also revealed that there are going to be lightsabers that we are able to play with in the gamemode. And if you watch the event, you get a free glider (you will also have the glider when you glide in the gamemode).”

If you don’t want to worry about being killed, then log in at the 30-minute mark before the event begins or after (but don’t log in any later than 10 to 15 minutes before, just to be on the safe side.) It sounds like it’s going to be a lot of fun.

If you log in during the event, you’ll get a special Tie Whisper Glider.

