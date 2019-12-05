pokemon go evolution event pokemon list

The Pokemon GO Evolution Event is now live and users have already begun to figure out a list of all the Pokemon that receive boosted encounter rates for the duration of the event.
Here’s the current list of Pokemon more likely to be encountered during the Pokemon GO Evolution Event. This is by no means official, but we’ll keep you posted on any updates.
*Chance to encounter Shiny form
*Burmy
*Eevee
*Onix
*Roselia
Gloom
Nosepass
*Gligar
Porygon
*Aipom
*Sneasel
*Ralts
Graveler
Dragonair
Electabuzz
Magmar
Lairon
Haunter
*Magnemite
*Swinub
*Eevee
*Snorunt
*Scyther
*Poliwag
Slowpoke
In addition to the Pokemon above that you can find in the wild, you are also more likely to find 2 KM Eggs that hatch into Tyrogue, Feebas, Burmy and Happiny.
