Pokemon GO Evolution Event Pokemon List

Niantic

The Pokemon GO Evolution Event is now live and users have already begun to figure out a list of all the Pokemon that receive boosted encounter rates for the duration of the event.

Here’s the current list of Pokemon more likely to be encountered during the Pokemon GO Evolution Event. This is by no means official, but we’ll keep you posted on any updates.

*Chance to encounter Shiny form

*Burmy

*Eevee

*Onix

*Roselia

Gloom

Nosepass

*Gligar

Porygon

*Aipom

*Sneasel

*Ralts

Graveler

Dragonair

Electabuzz

Magmar

Lairon

Haunter

*Magnemite

*Swinub

*Snorunt

*Scyther

*Poliwag

Slowpoke

In addition to the Pokemon above that you can find in the wild, you are also more likely to find 2 KM Eggs that hatch into Tyrogue, Feebas, Burmy and Happiny.

