pokemon go evolution event pokemon list

The Pokemon GO Evolution Event is now live and users have already begun to figure out a list of all the Pokemon that receive boosted encounter rates for the duration of the event.

Here’s the current list of Pokemon more likely to be encountered during the Pokemon GO Evolution Event. This is by no means official, but we’ll keep you posted on any updates.

*Chance to encounter Shiny form *Burmy *Eevee *Onix *Roselia Gloom Nosepass *Gligar Porygon *Aipom *Sneasel *Ralts Graveler Dragonair Electabuzz Magmar Lairon Haunter *Magnemite *Swinub *Eevee *Snorunt *Scyther *Poliwag Slowpoke

In addition to the Pokemon above that you can find in the wild, you are also more likely to find 2 KM Eggs that hatch into Tyrogue, Feebas, Burmy and Happiny.

