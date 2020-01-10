25 Indoor Games for Kids: Ultimate List

With cold weather and snow-covered grounds, it’s hard for kids to get outside and play as much as they (and parents) would like. Purchase one of these awesome indoor games for kids -the perfect way to keep them from sitting in front of a screen all day.
An activity table is the perfect indoor activity for kids of all ages. This one is great for building blocks but can also turn to a flat surface for other creative activities. The bin can be used to store building blocks when they’re not in use or as a water or sand sensory table. For such an affordable price there’s so much this table can do.
Sure you can buy the standard size of this popular classic game, but this version is SO much more fun and your kid will love playing this game indoors during the next rainy day. You can play with two players or with teams if your kids have a play date. This comes in both jumbo or junior sizing in various colors based on your preference.
If you have an open space in your home that can accommodate this, this playset will keep your little ones occupied forever. Each piece is easy to keep clean with a simple wipe, lightweight, colorful, and the varies shapes come together allowing your child to explore their imagination. This is great for children ages nine months to three years old.
This awesome indoor game for kids uses things you have on hand to create a fun scavenger hunt for kids. This game encourages kids to find an item within two minutes and gives bonus points for putting it back where it belongs (equally important so you’re not stuck cleaning up). The game includes 100 cards as well as a game board and pegs for keeping score. Recommended for ages six and older.
Children will love shaping and molding the colorful sand in this indoor activity for kids. The sand comes in three different colors and included in the set you’ll also find 24 shaping molds and five crafting tools. There are over five lbs of sand so multiple children can play with this activity at one time. If you’re worried about the mess, grab an inexpensive splat mat for underneath your kid’s play area.
When you think of trampolines you probably think there’s no way you could have on inside. This small trampoline is perfect for little kids and can absolutely fit in any corner of your home. It has a safety railing so kids can jump without falling off, although even if they did, it’s just a few inches from the ground. This trampoline is specially made for indoor use so don’t leave it outside during the summer months.
Forts and tents are awesome for kids to play in, providing a new environment where they feel safe and secure and can play with existing toys. The problem with tents and forts is that they take time to build, take up space, and are difficult to break down and clean up. The Original AirFort is the perfect solution, allowing for a tent in 30 seconds that deflates to nothing when your child is done. It comes in several awesome colors for both boys and girls.
When you can’t make it to the playground, bring the playground to you. This slide has a home in my own home and my kids play on it for hours. They started using it when they were one and it can be used until they’re about five or six years old, which is a great life for a toy given the inexpensive price point. This Little Tikes rocking horse is another awesome option for indoor physical play.
The downfall of many indoor games is that they take up the amount of space. While the footprint on this tunnel toy is fairly large when it’s in use, the tunnels fold up to be stored in the tiniest of spaces. It’s durable and lightweight, lasting through hours and hours of play (even when things get a little rough).
If you want to encourage physical play and activity during the winter months or whenever the weather is bad, this game can be set up in any room in the house for a fun game that both kids and adults can play. The game comes with 25 safety stones in various colors that kids will be challenged to stay on so they don’t fall in the “lava”. Not only will they blow of some energy but it’s a great game to practice balance and stability.
If you have older boys or girls who love shooting hoops in the driveway during the warmer months, then they will love this indoor alternative. Lucky for you, it’s easy to fold and store so you don’t need to look at a huge basketball arcade game all of the time – only when it’s in use! It has electronic scoring and buzzer just like the real deal and comes with four rubber basketballs.
Going to a carnival is one of the most fun things you can do in great weather. When the weather is not so great, bring the fun of carnival games inside for your kids with this awesome game. Set up the cans in a pyramid, toss the beanbag and knock it down. Longer distances are perfect for older kids with better aim or keep things close up for toddlers who are just learning hand-eye coordination.
This is a uniquely designed basketball hoop with a few more games integrated besides your standard game of hoops. It includes a goal for soccer and rings for a kid-friendly ring toss, keeping your kid occupied for hours on end. This is a game that can be used both indoors and outdoors so when the weather turns, simply throw it in the yard for outdoor play.
Help your kids develop some hand-eye coordination while they play safely inside. The game comes with a small football and baseball that are made to fit small kids’ hands with easy to inflate goals that are double-sided. Since the balls and goals are both soft this is a great game to play inside where you don’t have to worry about breaking anything in the house.
Bring the classic outdoor game of hopscotch indoors with this awesome hopscotch mat by Melissa & Doug. The mat stays in place even on hardwood floors with a skid-proof backing for safe play and is even machine washable if it gets dirty. This is a great way to get your kids out from in front of a screen and playing and is perfect for children ages three to seven.
If you have a child who loves being active, then being inside can be really hard for both you and them. Boredom kicks in and within a few hours, you’re driving each other up a wall. These fitness dice are an awesome indoor game for kids that they can play alone, with a friend, or with parents or siblings. Simply roll the dice and perform the number of exercises shown. Set a timer for 30 minutes and let your kids burn of some energy while also moving their bodies.
In the world before cell phones, there were walkie talkies, and while not necessary for adults, they’re an awesome gift for kids. They will love playing with these inexpensive walkie talkies for hours, experimenting with the range in different rooms of the house and the various channels. These are available in several awesome colors including pink, blue and yellow and provide a crisp, clear sound.
This extra-large drawing board is so much more fun than a simple piece of paper and artistic kiddos will love getting in touch with their creative side. It can be used on the floor or hung on a large glass door for a unique and mess-free drawing experience. The coloring mat is water activated so kids simply need to fill the pens with clean water and get drawing for endless indoor fun.
Axe throwing is the new bowling. It’s a popular activity for adults, with axe-throwing bars popping up around the country. While the real deal isn’t safe for kids, this one absolutely is, featuring foam axes that stick to the target when it’s hit. This is an awesome and unique idea for some indoor fun with kids that can last for hours. Make it a competition or go at it alone.
If you have older kids, then you’ve probably done your fair share of painting. If that’s the case, then your kids are likely bored with the standard paint and paper activity. If you’re stuck indoor, switch things up with this painting activity kit, which provides rocks rather than paper for a fun spin on an age-old activity for kids. The kid includes 12 rocks (but you can keep going with your own) as well as paints, glue, and some fun shapes for further decorating.
Older kids will be occupied for hours indoors trying to put together this functioning robot. It’s an awesome toy for mastering so many skills as they build and then drive the robot around the house. This is a great activity to do with your children if you’re looking for a way to engage in more quality time together.
Kids love to spend time in cozy spaces, which is why they’re constantly building tents, hiding in closets and under beds, and love being under the covers. This little tent is perfect for one, providing a great place for kids to read books, play solo, or snuggle up with their favorite animals or dolls. It pops up quickly and can be stored when not in use.
If you don’t mind listening to your kid’s try to nail down their best Beyonce impression, this toy is a perfect way to keep them occupied indoors. The karaoke machine is Bluetooth enabled allowing you to connect it to your favorite devices to play music. Children ran record and then playback their own voices, something they’ll love doing again and again.
This toy is suitable for a large age range. Toddlers and older children will enjoy learning how to use their feet and dance around to make music. The musical mat plays 10 songs with the touch of a button and also teaches kids the correct keys so that they can play them back on their own. It’s made of high quality, durable and non toxic materials and is worth every penny in the entertainment it provides.
My kids got these as a gift over the holidays and they have been playing with them non stop. They have just as much fun knocking over the finished product as they do re-building, with the ability to make tons of new creations. Kids can practice learning colors and shapes as well as the basics of building and engineering as they construct endless possibilities.