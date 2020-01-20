Where to Find the Maristone in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

As a way to break up the main story in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, players can help out a variety of minor characters complete some side quests.

When you defeat Vegeta and finally make your way to Planet Namek, you’ll have the option to do a variety of these side quests.

A certain couple tasks Gohan with tracking down the Maristone, as part of the Tourists in Trouble quest, and if you find yourself skipping through a ton of the dialogue, you might have some trouble with finding out just where it is.

The game does give you a general area to go to, but you’ll quickly discover the Maristone isn’t actually lying on the ground. Instead, you’ll need to do some additional work to bring home this rare gemstone to the family.

Where is the Maristone?

Once you reach this area, you’ll have to deliver a Ki Blast to the many of the rocky structures to destroy them. If you blow up the right one, you’ll see the shining Maristone to add to your inventory.

To deliver a Ki Blast, all you’ll have to do is hold down LT/L2 and hit X/Square to shoot the balls of energy out of your hands.

Once you hit a formation a couple times, it will come crumbling down. If you wait for all of the dust to settle, you’ll be able to see if the item you’re waiting for is there.

There are only so many rocky structures you can destroy, so completing this quest shouldn’t take too much time once you figure out what to do.

If you’re looking for even more side quests to do, there’s another right in this same area where you’ll have to track down Alien Whitefish Fin Muscle for Bulma. Like this quest, it’s not too difficult, but it definitely helps when you know exactly where to go.

It’s important to knock out some of these side quests as you’ll want to make sure you’re in tip-top fighting shape when it comes to tackling the bosses in Kakarot.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

