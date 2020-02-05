How to Complete Fortnite Love & War Challenges

The Fortnite Love & Wars challenges are now live and with them comes a brand new limited-time mode called Search and Destroy.

Fans of the Call of Duty series will feel right at home as it features the same style of gameplay players have come to know and love over the years.

The Love and Wars challenges will require players to jump into the Search and Destroy LTM if they want a chance to unlock some of the free cosmetics included as part of the event.

Two back blings and a pickaxe are up for grabs here provided players are able to complete enough challenges.

Along the way, they’ll be able to unlock experience, loading screens, emotes, weapon wraps, and more, so it’s well worth putting in the time and effort to knock these out.

The challenges won’t unlock all at once, so players will have to remain patient if they plan on getting everything Epic Games has to offer.

All is fair in Love and War 💔 Play the new community made Search and Destroy LTM, earn a free Pickaxe, Emote and Wrap by completing free Challenges. Also, keep an eye out for plenty of themed Outfits coming to the Shop! Read more: https://t.co/M4ZgB1fkOd pic.twitter.com/4CFv4K2Y2U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 5, 2020

Fortnite Love & War Challenges

Complete 5 Love challenges (0/5)

Complete 5 War challenges (0/5)

Complete 5 Love and 5 War challenges (0/5)

War: play Search & Destroy matches (0/5)

Stage 1 of 3 – War: Plant or Defuse a bomb in Search and Destroy matches (1/2)

Love: Place Top 15 in Duos or Squads matches with a friend (0/5)

Stage 1 of 3 – Love: Purchase items from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (0/5)

We’ll keep this list updated as the challenges continue to unlock, but for the time being, here’s what players will be working with.

Everything will be unlocked by February 9 and the challenges will be available until February 17, so players will have plenty of time to knock them all out.

If you do plan on unlocking everything, then you’ll need to do so with a friend because some of the challenges are not doable solo.

Hey, there’s a reason they are called the Love & War challenges.

Fortnite is out now for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via the Epic Games Launcher, iOS, and Android devices.

