How to Get Octane’s Heirloom in Apex Legends

Following the reveal of the new System Override event, Respawn Entertainment revealed that the next legend getting an heirloom is the speediest boy in Apex Legends, Octane. Half butterfly knife, half Stim syringe, this heirloom item will be unlockable both during and after the event. However, if you want it right away you’ll need to spend some real-world money.

To get Octane’s Heirloom you will need to obtain all 24 System Override Collection Pack Items. Doing so will unlock Octane’s Heirloom set for free, regardless of how many other battle packs you’ve open. The catch is, these packs have to be purchased with Apex Coins. Currently, the prices for the packs are unknown, but if it’s like previous events then be prepared to pay over $100. Packs are typically sold in sets of 10 for 7,000 Apex Coins and you will only get one event item per loot box.

There is no other way to unlock System Override Collection Packs during the event, so set some money aside if you really want this item. Inversely, you could wait until the event is over and try to unlock this Heirloom via opening packs. Guaranteed after every 500 packs, players will be able to pick which heirloom they want both during and after the event. If you think you’re close, hold onto your loot boxes until the System Override event begins. This will ensure that you earn an Heirloom Shard to spend on Octane’s Heirloom following System Override’s conclusion.

Unfortunately, getting these super rare items is still an expensive, lengthy process. While purchasing the packs is a guaranteed method, it’s very expensive for average consumers.

