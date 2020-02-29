Thundurus Counters in Pokemon GO Raids & PvP

The Legendary Pokemon Thundurus will make its way to five-star Raids in Pokemon GO starting March 2, Niantic announced.

According to GamePress, Thundurus is a electric- and flying-type, making it resist bug-, fighting-, flying-, grass-, ground- and steel-type moves and vulnerable to ice- and rock-type moves. It has the Quick Moves Astonish and Thunder Shock and the Charge Moves Crunch, Thunder, Brick Break and Thunder Punch. So what we need is a Pokemon that can deal strong rock- or ice-type damage.

Rhyperior with Smack Down and Rock Wrecker is the best Pokemon to use against Thundurus. According to GamePress, the Community Day-exclusive move Rock Wrecker gave it the second highest rock-type DPS (damage per second) in the game. Rampardos with Smack Down and Rock Slide is still the king of rock-type DPS, but Rhyperior will last a lot longer thanks to its much higher bulk and secondary ground typing making it double resist both of Thundurus’ electric-type attacks. That being said, Rock Wrecker is an exclusive move only available to Rhyperior evolved during the February 2020 Community Day. While its regular rock-type Charge Move Stone Edge isn’t a bad move by any means, it puts Rhyperior significantly behind Rampardos in terms of DPS. So I’d go with that Pokemon or Terrakion with Smack Down and Rock Slide if you don’t have a Rhyperior with Rock Wrecker. No matter what rock-type you use, beware Thundurus with Brick Break.

Mamoswine with Powder Snow and Avalanche is another excellent choice. According to GamePress’ DPS spreadsheet, Mamoswine has the best ice-type DPS in the game. You don’t even need a Community Day-exclusive move to make it excellent. Plus, its ground-typing makes it double resist Thundurus’ electric-type attacks. Keep in mind that its secondary ice-typing makes it weak to Brick Break.

If you want to fight against a Thundurus with Brick Break, then use Mewtwo with Psycho Cut and Ice Beam. Mewtwo resists Brick Break and hits pretty hard with Ice Beam, though not as hard as Mamoswine. Use Psycho Cut instead of Confusion; Confusion deals more damage but Psycho Cut has better energy gain which lets you use Ice Beam more frequently.

Here’s some other good counters to use against Thundurus:

Glaceon with Frost Breath/Ice Shard and Avalanche

Jynx with Frost Breath and Avalanche

Aerodactyl with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Omastar with Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Thundurus will be boosted in Windy and Rainy weather. Use rock-type attackers in Clear weather and ice-types in Snowy weather.

