Thundurus Max CP & Stats in Pokemon GO

The second in a trio of Legendary Pokemon from the Unova region, Thundurus, will be available to fight in Pokemon GO Raid Battles starting March 2, according to Niantic.

If you managed to catch Thundurus, you’re probably wondering what its max CP and stats are and whether or not it’s worth powering up. Well look no further. Here’s Tornadus’ Max CP and stats, according to GamePress:

Max CP at Level 40: 3,345

Lowest CP at Level 40: 2,917 Max CP at Level 20: 1,911

Lowest CP at Level 20: 1,666 Attack: 266

Defense: 164

Stamina: 188 Type: Flying & Electric Resistances: Bug, Fighting, Flying, Grass, Ground, Steel

Weaknesses: Ice, Rock Quick Moves: Astonish, Thunder Shock

Charge Moves: Crunch, Thunder, Brick Break, Thunder Punch

Fun Fact: Thundurus has the same max CP and stats as Tornadus.

Is Thundurus worth powering up? No. The thing that makes or breaks an electric-type Pokemon is its access to Wild Charge, by far the best electric-type Charge Move and overall an excellent move thanks to it’s high damage combined with the flexibility of its two energy bars. While Thundurus’ attack is decent, it’s strongest electric-type Charge Move is the mediocre Thunder, and it’s other moves aren’t much better. Even Pokemon like Luxray and Magnezone have Thundurus beat.

Now Thundurus also has a second form known as the Therian form which has 295 attack according to GamePress. Looking at the website’s DPS (damage per second) spreadsheet, this boost in attack might be enough to put it just behind the other notable electric-type attackers like Electivire and Raikou. However, just like with Tornadus we may only get its Incarnate form with 266 attack right now.

See also: