The Best Perks for Call of Duty Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone has officially released and it’s introducing some unique twists to the battle royale formula. One of these is the ability to use your own multiplayer loadout in the activity, giving you a distinct advantage in engagements. Along with weapons, throwables, and attachments, loadouts are the only way to also obtain perks. These passive bonuses can give you everything from faster revive times to being undetectable by UAVs.

While you can certainly use any perk in Warzone, some simply perform better than others. Our choices are based on there overall performance and how likely you are to actually benefit from a perk during a match. Sure, being able to move faster when crouched is nice, but its overall effectiveness is fairly limited.

Perk Slot 1

E.O.D. – Unsurprisingly, bombarding your opponents with grenades is still an extremely effective strategy. Despite being limited on how many you can hold, explosives are still very good in Warzone. E.O.D. reduces the damage received by explosives, which can easily save your life in a hectic firefight or when a team is trying to flush you out of cover.

Scavenger – It's easy to run out of ammo in Warzone, especially if you land in a popular location. Since you cannot buy ammo, Scavenger ensures that you'll always have bullets after you kill someone. This only gets better towards the endgame when you won't have time to loot buildings for supplies.

Quick Fix – Perfect for aggressive players, Quick Fix triggers health regeneration whenever you kill someone. A perk that lets you take unfavorable fights, the health regeneration could easily save you if you're battling more than one foe. Plus, it has the added bonus of triggering when you're capturing a Recon Contract zone.

Perk Slot 2

Overkill – What will certainly be the most popular perk for Warzone, Overkill lets you carry two primary weapons. Unless you’re a big fan of pistols, being able to bring a sniper rifle, shotgun, or LMG into battle offers so much more utility. It’s not the flashiest perk, but the raw killing power it brings cannot be overlooked.

Ghost – A personal favorite, Ghost makes you invisible to enemy UAVs, Radar Drones, and Heartbeat Sensors. Limiting player information is crucial to surviving in battle royale games, so becoming effectively invisible to some of the most popular gadgets will make you a difficult target to track. Combine this with a suppressor to go completely off the grid.

Hardline – Another perk we suspect will be very popular, Hardline reduces the prices of killstreaks and armor by 25%. This allows you to get more gear which can benefit your team, plus you can give your teammates any cash you saved so they can buy more items!

Perk Slot 3

Tune Up – Even though you shouldn’t always prioritize picking someone up in a battle, Tune Up turns your soldier into a battle medic. A 25% decrease to revive time is insanely strong and can easily make a huge difference during a prolonged fight. Just make sure to pick someone up behind cover so you don’t die alongside them!

Battle Hardened – People really like to use Flash and Stun grenades in Warzone. Not only does it blind enemies, but it makes breaching a building quite easy. If you find yourself constantly stunned, then consider running Battle Hardened. Not only will it reduce their effectiveness, but you can surprise foes who break into a room looking for an easy kill.

Spotter – Regardless if you're a brand new player or a series veteran, having the ability to see equipment through walls. Mines are extremely popular in Warzone since players typically like to snipe or secure buildings. Spotter lets you avoid any traps that might be set and even hack them! Who doesn't want to kill someone with their own gear?

