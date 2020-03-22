How to Make & Use Fish Bait in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

As players get settled in their new island resort in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, one of the ways to help pass the time is fishing.

There are all types of fish in the river to catch, and you’ll need to catch several of them if you want Blathers’ museum to pop up in your paradise.

Fish are also a very good source of income for those looking to stockpile Bells in order to pay off Tom Nook.

If you’re sick of consistently fishing up tiny fish that don’t really get much of a return, you might want to consider using fish bait in an effort to get some bigger fish to show up.

You will have to craft your own bait, but it’s actually not all that difficult to do. Here’s how to get and use fish bait in New Horizons.

How to Make Fish Bait

To make fish bait, players will have to first get their hands on a shovel. Don’t worry as a flimsy one will do, but the thing we’re looking for here is the Manila clam.

These can be found buried on the beach, you’ll just have to be on the lookout for a tiny hole with water shooting out of it. These are the same types of holes that have Gulliver’s communicator parts, so make sure you get all five of those first before you go searching for the clam.

Once you dig up a clam, your character will exclaim that they have a nice DIY recipe for fish bait.

From here, head on over to the DIY workbench and turn that clam into some bait.

How to Use Fish Bait

Once you get your hands on some bait, now it’s time to use it. You’ll only get one use out of your crafted bait, so you’ll need to make sure you catch whatever fish shows up.

All you have to do is approach a body of water, equip the bait, and then use it. Your character will spread it around in the water and it should make a fish automatically appear.

The few times I’ve used the bait, a large fish appeared, so it seems the bait is largely beneficial if you’re trying to catch bass and other fish of that nature.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

