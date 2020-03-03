Fortnite Deadpool Challenges Week 3 Leak With Katanas Back Bling

Perhaps the biggest surprise of Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 2 was the inclusion of Deadpool as a skin in the game.

However, players aren’t just given this exclusive outfit, but instead, they’ll have to complete a series of challenges to unlock the skin.

So far, none of the challenges have required players to do a whole lot, but that appears to be changing in Week 3. Players will now have to go into an actual match and complete an objective, which is how every other challenge has traditionally been done up until this point.

Here’s what players will have to do to knock out the Deadpool challenges in Week 3.

Deadpool Week 3 Challenges

Deadpool Week 3 Challenges: pic.twitter.com/lPCfYIKbg1 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) March 3, 2020

Like the previous weeks, there are just two objectives to complete, but it sounds like one of them will actually make players go into an actual match.

Find Deadpool’s toilet plunger (0/1)

Destroy toilets (0/3)

Deadpool’s plunger will probably be found somewhere around the stall he’s been doing his business in, but in order to destroy toilets, players will likely have to go into a match.

Of course, toilets are pretty much everywhere in the game, so it shouldn’t be too hard to track down three of them to destroy.

It’s worth mentioning that the normal Week 3 challenges have also leaked and they’ll be available a full day before the Deadpool ones.

Once these two Deadpool objectives are completed, players will unlock a special reward, but will still have to keep on waiting for this skin to be unlocked.

Considering how easy these challenges are to complete, it will interesting to see what the Battle Bus looks like on the day the skin is released as just about every player in Fortnite will be sporting it.

Deadpool Backbling pic.twitter.com/0EfPeRy0Jv — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) March 3, 2020

If leaks are anything to go by, Deadpool will also come with his own back bling katanas, so those who are fans of the Marvel superhero will feel right at home.

Of course, we could still be many, many weeks out from this actually happening, so be on the lookout for more challenges next week.

Read More: Fortnite Season 2 Leak Reveals Upcoming Faction Wars LTM