How to Perform the Item Clone Glitch in Animal Crossing New Horizons

A major bug has was recently discovered in Animal Crossing: New Horizons and it lets you duplicate any small item in the game. Requiring two players, this bug was quickly discovered after the game launched. A way to make an unlimited number of Bells, this bug quickly grew in popularity thanks to its simplicity and effectiveness. At the time of writing this, there has been no word from Nintendo about patching this glitch. But given how much it breaks the game, we suspect it will be fixed soon.

How to Clone Items

To perform this glitch you will need two player-controlled characters. Have one set a cardboard box on the ground and then place the item you want to duplicate on top of that box. Now, have one user begin spinning the box in a circle, while the other player stands adjacent from them. The person not spinning the box should pick up the item over and over again while it’s spinning.

This will duplicate the item, allowing you to gather as many as you can hold. Keep in mind, this only works for small items that can be stacked on top of boxes or tables. If you have a hefty loan, this is a superb way to make some easy Bells. While this does break the entire point of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, it can help you upgrade your house quickly. Just make sure to give your partner spinning the box a chance to duplicate some items as well!

