Shiny Nincada in Pokemon GO: How to Catch

Shiny Nincada was released during a special weekend event from March 20 to 23 to go along with the paid Special Research quest “A Drive to Investigate.” During that time, Nincada will appear in the wild as well as 5 km Eggs and as a part of certain event-exclusive Field Research tasks, according to our previous article.

In addition, normal-, fire-, water-, electric- and ice-type Pokemon will be more frequently encountered in the wild. Certain Pokemon including Jigglypuff, Magnemite, Marill, Houndour and Snorunt will appear more frequently as well. Karrablast and Shelmet will appear more often from 5 km Eggs. You’ll also see more bug- and steel-type Pokemon in one to four star Raids.

According to research from The Silph Road Subreddit, you have a 1 in 60 chance of encountering a shiny Pokemon as a reward for Field Research tasks, a 1 in 50 chance of hatching a shiny Pokemon from Eggs and a 1 in 450 chance of encountering one in the wild.

