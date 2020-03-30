How to Get Star Fragments in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Even in the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players might still feel the need to wish upon a shooting star for a stroke of good fortune.

As it turns out, that’s entirely possible, but it’s a bit harder than it sounds. You won’t be seeing shooting stars each and every night, but you’ll definitely want to be on the lookout for them because the star fragments they drop will be very important.

If you go out onto your island at night, be on the lookout for a character by the name of Celeste, who will tell you all about the shooting stars when you talk to her. As a fun piece of trivia, Celeste is actually the sister of Blathers!

After doing this, you’ll want to pay attention to the skies. An easy spot to do so will be to head out to the beach on your island since it will be free of trees to obscure your vision.

How to Wish Upon Shooting Stars & Get Star Fragments

If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to look up into the sky using your right thumbstick and hit “A” as the stars shoot across the sky. Make sure you’re paying close attention as you’ll be able to make multiple wishes as the stars keep on shooting.

After you make your wish, now you have to wait until the next day for your star fragments to wash up on your island.

If you don’t want to time skip, you can continue going through your nightly routine. The next morning, check the beaches around your island and you’ll find a fragment or two.

These are extremely rare items, so you’ll want to make sure you hang onto them instead of unloading them at the nearest Nook’s Cranny. Make sure you also keep an eye toward the sky for even more shooting stars.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

Read Also