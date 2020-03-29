Animal Crossing: New Horizons Turnip Guide: When To Buy & Sell

For those looking to strike it big and pay off their house loan in full in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, a perfect way to do that would be by selling turnips.

As you may have noticed, turnips don’t exactly grow anywhere on your island or on visiting islands, but instead, you’ll have to wait until Sunday when Daisy Mae comes to your island.

Here, you’ll be able to purchase turnips in bundles of 10, which will then be sold sometime during the week for a higher price. Here’s how it all works.

When to Buy Turnips

If you want to take advantage of the Sow Joan’s Stalk Market, you’ll need to do so on Sunday morning.

Daisy Mae will appear on your island between the hours of 5 a.m. and 12 p.m. each Sunday, so you’ll have to get up early and make sure you talk to her while she’s out and about.

You will be able to buy as many turnips as you can afford, but keep in mind it is a gamble, which brings us into our next point.

When To Sell Turnips

Turnips don’t have a very long shelf life at all. If you purchase them on Sunday, you’ll have to sell them before the next Sunday or else they’ll go bad and be worthless.

You can’t store turnips in your house, so you’ll have to either keep them in your inventory or just drop them on the ground in your house until you make the choice to offload them.

This is where you’ll have to make a tough decision and decide if you want to hang onto your turnips until the bitter end or sell them as soon as you see a price you like.

To do this, you’ll need to check in at Nook’s Cranny a couple of times a day and see what they’ll buy your turnips for. Each day will have different prices, so don’t forget to look daily.

Another thing to keep in mind is your friend’s island will have different turnip prices, so make sure you check with them to see what you can get for your bulbous vegetable.

Obviously, the goal is to sell them for a price higher than you bought them for. Depending on how many turnips you decided to invest in, you can actually make a decent amount of money.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

