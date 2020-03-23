Wisp in Animal Crossing: New Horizons: Rewards & Times

After a couple days spent on the island in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, players may have thought they’ve seen it all.

However, players might not expect literal ghosts to appear on the resort, but that’s exactly what Wisp is here to do. When nighttime rolls around on the island, players have the chance to run into Wisp.

Players who have been with the franchise since the beginning will be familiar with Wisp, who breaks apart into five different pieces when encountered.

When this happens, players will be tasked with tracking down his essence and bringing it back for a reward.

There’s really no reason not to do this and it won’t take a whole lot of time. To make things even better, if you don’t have access to all parts of your island just yet, the parts of him won’t travel up there.

What this means is you won’t be needing the ladder, which means you’ll have nothing to worry about.

When to Find Wisp & What Are The Rewards?

Wisp will only start to appear on the island at night, so don’t worry about trying to find him during the day.

When you do see him, just go up to him and it’ll start the side quest, or whatever you’d like to call it.

You need a net to track down these five pieces, so make sure you have one of those handy. Any sort of net will do, so you can continue sticking with your flimsy one.

Once you track down all five pieces of the essence, and it won’t take very long, return to Wisp and you’ll have the option of choosing between two rewards.

You have the choice of picking between something new or something expensive and it’ll always be along the lines of furniture or something that decorates your home.

There’s no rhyme or reason as to when Wisp actually appears, so our best advice would be to continue checking your island each and every night in hopes of him making an appearance.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for Nintendo Switch.

