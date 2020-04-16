Fortnite XP Coin Locations in Fortnite Season 2 Midas’ Mission

A new set of Fortnite challenges have arrived for players to dive into and complete.

This latest set from Week 9, titled Midas’ Mission, is asking players to do a variety of different tasks, with one of them requiring them to collect XP coins.

If you’ve been playing Fortnite since the start of the season, there’s no doubt that you’ve been running into these with regularity, but you might suddenly be having issues with tracking them down since you have to now.

Don’t stress out too much because we have you covered. Just take a look below to find out just where all the XP coins can be found on the Fortnite Season 2 map.

Fortnite XP Coin Locations

Thanks to thesquatingdog, a person in the Fortnite community who has become known for their weekly cheat sheets, tracked down all of the XP coins so you don’t have to.

As you can see, there are tons of them scattered all across the map, so if you use this guide while you’re playing, it shouldn’t be hard at all to collect five of them.

If you want a refresher for the rest of today’s challenges, just take a look here:

Search Chests in different Named Locations (0/5)

Deal damage to players with Sniper Rifles (0/300)

Upgrade a weapon to Legendary rarity at an Upgrade Bench (0/1)

Search a Llama, Legendary Chest, or Supply Drop (0/1)

Deal damage to a Choppa with a passenger or pilot inside (0/100)

Collect XP coins (0/5)

Carry a giant pink teddy bear found in Risky Reels 100 meters (0/100)

Search Midas’ golden llama between a junk yard, gas station, and RV campsite (0/1)

Gather Intel during Spy Games Operation matches (0/10)

Earn Survival, Combat, or Scavenger Gold Medals (0/3)

Nothing is particularly hard this week, but some will take a bit of time to do. With the season being extended a whole month, expect more challenges to complete, and hopefully, they are enough to keep players interested.