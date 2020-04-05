How to Get Most Bells From Turnips in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Every Sunday in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is an important day as that’s when you’ll be able to stock up on turnips to sell later in the week.

These turnips are part of what’s called the Stalk Market, which means whatever investment you put in on Sunday has the chance to grow to significant amounts or crash to extremely low lows.

The way to check how much your turnips are going for on a particular day is to head to Nook’s Cranny and how much they are worth. You can check twice a day, with one time coming before noon and the other after.

With six days of this, you’re bound to find a price you’re willing to sell at, but it might be a struggle. There are some ways to avoid this, but it comes down to having a bunch of friends.

Each and every day, you should be checking in with your friends and even posting on social media asking what turnip prices are on other islands. Nobody wants to see a sizable investment go to waste and given how easy it is for you to visit other islands, there’s really no excuse to sell at a loss.

Instead, you’ll want to be asking everybody you know with a copy of New Horizons how much turnips go for on their island. If there’s a price you like, ask to head on over and bring your whole stockpile there to sell.

If you don’t have any friends that play Animal Crossing, you can still send out a distress signal on Twitter or other social media platforms using the proper hashtags and perhaps a fellow player will offer some help.

Your turnips you bought on Sunday will no longer be worth anything when the next Sunday rolls around, so sell them at a loss if you have to so you don’t lose all of your bells completely.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is out now exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

