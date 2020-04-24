How to Parry in Predator: Hunting Grounds

The lastest asymmetrical multiplayer game has arrived with Predator: Hunting Grounds and this one takes a character known and loved by fans and perhaps makes him the most dangerous he’s ever been in a video game.

The game will pit four soldiers together against the Predator, and while there’s a bit of a learning curve for each side, the game has a lot of potential, and it’s cross-play, which is always a bonus.

For those just getting started, running into the Predator is almost surely a death sentence, especially if you’re caught out all alone. But, there is actually a way to avoid certain death and turn the tides of the fight against this fearsome foe.

What we are talking about is the art of parrying. If you play your cards right, you can deflect Pred’s attack back at him and leave him open for a quick counter-attack. This minimal stun can give your team a chance to come to your aid and really deal out a large amount of damage to the enemy.

At the very least, it could force the Predator to retreat and look for another opening. Now, the only question that remains is exactly how to deliver a parry.

When the Predator is in front of you using his melee attack, you’ll have a chance to hand out a counter-attack by hitting the button prompt that pops up on the screen.

This will be your melee button that pops up and you’ll only have a second or so to hit before the window passes. It will definitely take some practice to master, but it’s an important thing to learn as it can very literally be the difference between life and death.

After a few games, you’ll likely have the timing down and you might even make the Predator think twice before jumping down and engaging in a fight.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is out now for PS4 and PC.