Modern Warfare Devs Confirm Warzone Duos Are Coming

When the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare battle royale first launched, it did so with just a Trios game mode, but it has expanded over time.

Warzone will eventually allow for Quads, Trios, Duos, and Solos in a future update, according to a recent interview with Infinity Ward. At this point in the game’s lifespan, that is the only mode that’s missing.

Raven Software director Amos Hodge confirmed this news in an interview with GamerGen, saying the team is working on bugs behind the scenes and once those are ironed out the game mode will enter the game.

“We had Duos on Plunder, but I’m not sure where Duos is, we got some bugs to work out with Duos,” he told GamerGen. “But we’re listening to the community – if you noticed, we launched with just Trios, then we added Solos, the we added Quads, so we will get to a place where we add Duos in the future. There’s just no exact time I can give you for now, but Duos is coming. You’ve already seen in Plunder, but there’s just thing we gotta figure out, find the right timing and everything else.”

With this information, it’s hard to tell exactly when the update will hit but considering updates do arrive with relative frequency, we can probably expect it a bit sooner rather than later.

For now, players will just have to keep on waiting. It’s possible the developers waited so long as they wanted to make sure there was a consistent playerbase to sustain all of these modes, but it certainly seems like those worries can be put to bed now considering Warzone is one of the most successful battle royales on the market now.

It looks like the mode will end up having more staying power than Blackout did, which was a decent BR in its own right. Only time will tell, but it’s certainly looking good for Raven and Infinity Ward’s take on the genre.

