Two New Fortnite Doomsday Event Assets Leak

The Fortnite Doomsday event, officially called The Device, was originally scheduled to take place on May 30 before a last-minute delay by Epic Games that pushed the event to June.

With it now scheduled to take place on June 6, but the last update of Season 2 already here, leakers are beginning to reveal more and more about the event as it draws closer.

Many have agreed to not release any of the encrypted files, but the dataminers believe anything that’s not explicitly hidden in the files by Epic Games is free game.

As a result, Fortnite leaker FireMonkey revealed two more assets from the upcoming event that will help paint a clearer picture of what’s to come.

Two Assets Leak

The leaker says that the two assets that leaked are the Doomsday Device Tentacle and Cable Clamp, which you can see in the tweet above.

It’s anyone’s guess as to what role these two items will play, but if we had to guess, the two assets will combine and power a machine of some sort.

We have a good idea of what the event will do to the map after it wraps up, but we don’t yet know what will take place during it itself.

How Can You Watch the Doomsday Event?

Unlike some of the other live events Fortnite has had this season, the Doomsday Event will only take place one time and that’s June 6 at 2 p.m. ET.

If you miss this time, you’ll have to catch a rerun of it on YouTube or something. Epic Games has encouraged players to enter the lobby at least a half-hour before it kicks off in an effort to secure a spot.

One thing that Epic has always done right is live events, so you definitely won’t want to miss this one. Perhaps it will close out Season 2 with a bang and leave us even more excited to see what’s happening next in Season 3.

