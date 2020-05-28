Fortnite Season 3 Has Been Delayed Again

For those of you out there who were looking forward to the start of Fortnite Season 3, you will have to wait a bit longer as Epic Games announced a second delay.

In a short blog post on May 28, Epic confirmed the new start date will be on June 11, but they will be introducing a one-time-only live event called The Device, which is set to take place on June 6.

Considering the entire season was extended a whole month before this, it’s definitely disappointing to see it receive another delay like this, but at least it’s not another month.

Epic Games encourages players to complete all of the Battle Pass challenges and unlock all of the rare skins, such as the gold Peely as the wait continues. You will need to play the game a lot to unlock those skins, so getting extra time is essential to doing that.

What is The Device?

The Device is almost surely referring to the Doomsday countdown that’s found in the game. With the extension of Season 2, it makes sense for them to push the start of this event back a week with it.

If you’re still noticing the countdown timer ticking down to May 30, you can expect that to be updated quite soon. According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, the event will now start on June 6.

The event has been delayed too, until June 6 at 2 PM ET! — HYPEX – Fortnite Leaks & News (@HYPEX) May 28, 2020

We didn’t know the exact name of it until now, so it’s cool to see Epic Games at least confirm that. The event will only play once, and they want you to get into a lobby at least a half-hour before it begins in an effort to secure your spot.

Thanks to a variety of leaks and datamines, we already have a good idea of what to expect from this season-ending event, but nothing quite beats being there live, so make sure you get a spot! One thing players agree on is that Epic Games and Fortnite know how to deliver with their live events.

Why Did the Delay Happen?

Epic didn’t go into great detail as to why the delay occurred. They did say it’s in an effort to get everything ready for the start of Season 3, so it’s possible they discovered some last-second issues.

Since this season was already extended a whole month, players likely didn’t see this coming, but luckily, it’s only a week extension this time.

Fortnite has had seasons before in the past that felt like they dragged on, and now we can firmly lump this season in with that group. It doesn’t seem likely that we’ll be getting another update or a set of challenges before the new season, at least according to leakers.

This means that everything we currently have in the game will remain the same until the start of Season 3, with the exception being The Device event.

All in all, it’s just a week extra, which is nothing compared to how long we’ve already been waiting for Season 3.

Fortnite Season 3 is on track to release on June 11.

