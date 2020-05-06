Fortnite Reportedly Drops Squads Skill-Based Matchmaking

A common complaint about Fortnite for several seasons now is the implementation of skill-based matchmaking.

This controversial feature is designed to make the players in your lobby a similar skill level as you with the intention being more balanced matches.

For many players, this has resulted in a better Fortnite experience, but there’s also a very vocal part of the community that says the game has been ruined as a result of it.

Many streamers have spoken up about the issues with SBMM, basically having it always boil down them having no time to relax playing, but rather they are forced to play to the best of their abilities no matter what.

While this hasn’t been confirmed officially, there have been a lot of players saying SBMM has been removed from the Squads playlist. Since Epic Games doesn’t release patch notes saying what’s been changed or added anymore, it’s up to the players to find out.

100 Thieves streamer CouRageJD explained that he had the most fun on Fortnite in over a year thanks to this reported change.

“For the first time in over a year: I just had a ton of fun on Fortnite,” he tweeted. “I played squads without it feeling like I was competing for the World Cup. I squad filled and helped kids get their 5th ever win and they were so excited.”

For the first time in over a year: I just had a ton of fun on Fortnite. I played squads without it feeling like I was competing for the World Cup. I squad filled and helped kids get their 5th ever win and they were so excited. No SBMM >>> Thank you @EpicGames @FortniteGame — Jack “CouRage” Dunlop (@CouRageJD) May 6, 2020

TimTheTatman, a frequent member of CouRage’s squad when they play Fortnite, also tweeted that he is thinking about coming back to the game.

“No SBMM in Fortnite squads kinda makes me wanna play again…”

No SBMM in fortnite squads kinda makes me wanna play again… — timthetatman (@timthetatman) May 6, 2020

Since we don’t have direct confirmation, this could end up just being a placebo effect, but if that’s what it takes for some players to enjoy Fortnite again, we’ll take it.

There currently isn’t any indication SBMM is gone from Solos and Duos, but it could only be a matter of time at this point if the feedback to this assumed change continues to remain positive.

READ NEXT: How to Get Imperial Stormtrooper Skin in Fortnite