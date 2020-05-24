Pokemon GO Seeing Double: Step-by-Step Guide

Get ready for another Community Day: Play at Home Edition event in Pokemon GO, and a Special Research event, Seeing Double, to go with it!

On May 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time, Seedot will spawn more frequently in the wild. Evolve a Seedot into a Nuzleaf and then into a Shiftry up to two hours after the event ends to teach the Shiftry the exclusive move Bullet Seed. In addition, you’ll get three times the XP for catching Pokemon during the event and Incense will last for three hours.

You can also buy a ticket in the in-game shop for $1 to access the Community Day-exclusive Special Research quest Seeing Double. As Community Day is starting to go live all over the world right now, resources such as Leek Duck are recording the tasks needed to complete the quest. It’s actually not too different from the Community Day-exclusive quest for April 2020.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to complete the Pokemon GO Seeing Double Special Research quest. We’ll also provide tips wherever we can.

Step 1

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 10 PokeBalls

Catch 10 Seedot – 20 Seedot Candies

Make five Nice Throws – Seedot encounter

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense & Seedot encounter

Tips: The Seedot you get from this step has a small chance to be Shiny.

You can take snapshots of Pokemon with the GO Snapshot feature for a chance to have a Seedot photobomb your picture and then appear in the overworld. That’ll help you catch more. Don’t forget to use Incense and Lure Modules too!

Buddy Pokemon with a level of Great or higher will bring you items, such as Pokeballs, throughout Community Day.

Step 2

Catch 15 Seedot – 20 Seedot Candies

Transfer 10 Pokemon – Nuzleaf encounter

Evolve three Seedot – 1,000 XP

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense & 1 Poffin

Step 3

Make three Great Curveball Throws

Evolve one Nuzleaf – Five Golden Razz Berries

Transfer 10 Pokemon – 1,500 XP

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 1 Incense & 1 Rocket Radar

Step 4

[Already Complete] – 5,000 Stardust

[Already Complete] – 1,500 XP

[Already Complete] – Five Silver Pinap Berries

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 3 Rare Candies & Shiftry Encounter

Tips: You don’t have any tasks to complete for this step. Just collect the rewards.

If you catch the Shiftry from this step during your Community Day hours then it will know Bullet Seed.

