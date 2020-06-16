Fortnite Bug Reveals What First-Person Mode Looks Like

Now that the Fortnite Device live event has wrapped up, we can now shift our focus to the upcoming Season 3 content.

However, we may have potentially already received a glimpse of that future and it could fundamentally change Fortnite forever.

For a brief moment of time, Epic Games changed players from a third-person perspective into a first-person one during the event, showing that the game at least has the ability to do that.

While that was the only look we got from the game in a first-person POV, one player encountered a bug that turned his entire game into a first-person shooter, perhaps giving us a look at a possible LTM in the future.

Fortnite Meets First-Person Shooter

Reddit user towzentinho captured a moment in time when they came back into Fortnite but did so with a first-person perspective.

It would be easy to write this off as a bug, but the placement of the weapons looks a little too perfect for us to do that.

In fact, it looks so good that it’s hard to imagine Epic Games hasn’t at least tried out the first-person mode in one way or another in Fortnite.

Since its launch, Fortnite has always been a third-person game, but that doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be excitement for them to introduce a new game mode.

Could Fortnite Support Two Game Modes?

Long ago when PUBG was at the height of its power in the battle royale market, it split off into a third-person and first-person mode and it remains that way to this day.

As it turns out, there’s a healthy playerbase on each side with perhaps even more players enjoying the first-person perspective more.

The only issue is Fortnite is so entrenched in the esports scene that introducing a full-blown new game mode like that and having it grow in popularity would cause Epic to potentially rework the way they look at their esports plan.

Nevertheless, if there is a first-person mode, we can more than likely expect it to be introduced as an LTM first and then we’ll see where it goes.

Fortnite Season 3 begins on June 17.

