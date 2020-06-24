Over One Million Players Beat Zeraora in Max Raid Battles

Over one million players have defeated Zeraora in Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword & Shield, which means everyone will get their very own Shiny Zeraora through Pokemon HOME.

The official Japanese Pokemon Twitter account confirmed that 1,435,283 players have defeated Zeraora so far as of June 23 at 11:18 p.m. EST.

Not only will players get their very own Shiny Zeraora, but they will get Armorite Ore as well which can be spent in the Isle of Armor DLC to teach your Pokemon exclusive moves, according to the official Pokemon website. For every 100,000 players that defeat Zeraora after the first million is reached, a piece of Armorite Ore will be rewarded to players. A maximum of 10 Armorite Ores can be obtained if two million players defeat Zeraora. So far we’ve had over 400,000 players defeat the Mythical Pokemon after the first million.

Players have until June 28 at 4:59 p.m. PDT to defeat Zeraora in Max Raid Battles, according to the website.

To claim your Shiny Zeraora and Armorite Ore, you need to have the Pokemon HOME app on your mobile device of choice. They can be claimed from the Mystery Gifts menu from June 29 at 5:00 p.m. PDT until July 6 at 4:59 p.m. PDT. We’re pretty sure you can claim the gift whether you have a free plan or a premium plan.

To claim the gift, you must also have either deposited a Pokemon into Pokemon HOME or move a Pokemon to Pokemon Sword or Shield from Pokemon HOME from now until July 6 at 4:59 p.m. PDT.

In other news, Pokemon Cafe, a free-to-play (with in-game purchases) touch-based puzzle game, was just released for Nintendo Switch.

Your new Pokémon café is officially open for business! Solve puzzles and serve some yummy drinks & dishes with your new Pokémon friends in #PokemonCafeMix, available now for #NintendoSwitch!https://t.co/79nMTHzUng pic.twitter.com/NzFhQFt5ez — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 24, 2020

