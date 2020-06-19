Players of Pokemon Sword & Shield have been tasked with taking on the Mythical Pokemon Zeraora in Max Raid Battles.

If a million players are able to defeat Zeraora before June 28 at 4:59 p.m. PDT, then all players will get a Shiny Zeraora through Pokemon Home, according to the official Pokemon website.

What’s more, every player will also get a piece of Armorite Ore – which can be used in the Isle of Armor DLC to have Pokemon learn exclusive moves – for every 100,000 players that defeat the Mythical Pokemon after the first million is reached up to 10.

Zeraora can appear in three-, four- and five-star difficulty Max Raid Battles. Players can also encounter an especially powerful Shiny Zeraora in five-star Max Raid Battles.

If the quota is reached, then players have between June 29 and July 6 to claim their Shiny Zeraora and Armorite Ore in the Mystery Gifts menu in the mobile version of Pokemon Home.

Here’s a guide on how to beat Zeraora in Max Raid Battles in Pokemon Sword and Shield. Details on the levels of the Raid Bosses and what rewards you get after defeating them were found on Serebii while details on the moves, tips and recommended counters were found by Heavy.

Zeraora (Five-Star)

Level: 60

Moves

Here are the moves five-star Zeraora is known to use. It can have four of any of these moves, along with the Max Moves corresponding to each one if it has one.

Plasma Fists – Max Lightning

Thunder Punch – Max Lightning

Close Combat – Max Knuckle

Blaze Kick – Max Flare

Outrage – Max Wyrmwind

Hone Claws

Tips

Zeraora can deal electric-, fighting-, fire-, and dragon-type damage, so it’s best to use Pokemon that aren’t weak to those types. Zeraora is weak only to ground-type moves.

Five-star Zeraora uses three moves per turn.

Plasma Fists causes all normal-type moves to become electric-type for that turn. Not only that, but Zeraora has the ability of Volt Absorb, which means that it heals HP if hit with a electric-type move. So if you’re hoping to use a powerful normal-type move against it, you might just end up healing it if it used Plasma Fists that turn.

Zeraora’s most dangerous attack is Close Combat, but its Defense and Special Defense lower by one stage every time it uses it. On top of that it loses Defense and Special Defense every time it’s shield is broken. That means it will get pretty frail later in the fight, making it vulnerable to priority moves like Quick Attack.

It’s useful to have at least one Pokemon on your team with the ability Lightning Rod. This will draw all of Zeraora’s electric-type attacks to that Pokemon, even if they’re not the target of the attack. Not only will the Pokemon take no damage from that attack, but its Special Attack stat will increase one stage. According to Bulbapedia, notable Pokemon with Lightning Rod include Marowak, Rhyperior and Pincurchin.

It might be a good idea to bring a Pokemon with Clear Smog so that Zeraora doesn’t build up too much attack with Hone Claws.

Counters

Marowak – While both Marowak and Alolan Marowak have mediocre stats, both are effective users of Lightning Rod as well as ground-type moves. Kanto Marowak isn’t weak to any of Zeraora’s attacks and is immune to electric-type attacks while Alolan Marowak is immune to Close Combat while resisting Blaze Kick.

Rhyperior – Rhyperior not only has access to Lightning Rod but hits hard with ground-type moves. However, it will crumble when hit with Close Combat.

Rotom Heat – Rotom Heat is resistant to Blaze Kick, Plasma Fists and Thunder Punch. While it can’t get any ground-type moves, it does have access to Will-O-Wisp which can cut down Zeraora’s attack as well as damage it every turn with a burn, albeit temporarily.

Rewards

3 Dynamax Candy

3 Exp. Candy L

3 Exp. Candy XL

Balm Mushroom (100%)

Big Nugget (100%)

Comet Shard (100%)

Rare Candy (100%)

TR08 – Thunderbolt (100%)

TR09 – Thunder (100%)

TR86 – Wild Charge (100%)

Pearl String (50%)

PP Up (50%)

Rare Candy (50%)

Zeraora (Shiny)

Level: 100

Moves

Outrage – Max Wyrmwind

Blaze Kick – Max Flare

Close Combat – Max Knuckle

Work Up

Tips

Dealing with Zeraora in its Shiny form is largely the same as dealing with all the other Max Raid Boss Zeraora, only it’s at level 100 and it uses four moves per turn. The moves it uses are also slightly different, though the counters stay relatively the same.

Rewards

3 Dynamax Candy

3 Exp. Candy L

3 Exp. Candy XL

Balm Mushroom (100%)

Big Nugget (100%)

Comet Shard (100%)

Rare Candy (100%)

PP Up (100%)

TR08 – Thunderbolt (100%)

Ability Capsule (50%)

Pearl String (50%)

PP Up (50%)

Rare Candy (50%)

