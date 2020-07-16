Fortnite Teases New Atlantis POI & Aquaman Fishstick Skin

It’s a big day in Fortnite as the Week 5 Aquaman challenges allowed players to finally unlock the King of Atlantis.

On top of completing this final challenge to unlock the skin, there’s also a variant style that strips Aquaman of his armor and lets him appear in all of his shirtless glory.

As even more icing on the cake, his archenemy Black Manta is also in the item shop with an outfit and pickaxe. Sadly, you will have to purchase this bundle, but if you’re a fan of the character, it’ll certainly be V-Bucks well spent.

In a promotional image for Aquaman, it looks like Epic Games also teased a new style for the Fishstick skin, who already has his fair share of outfits, as well as our potential first look at Atlantis.

Atlantis? Fishstick?

Obviously, the big draw of this image is Aquaman and then the two Fishsticks that are flanking him.

It looks like they are geared up in some special armor, which indicates they could possibly be hinting at a new style. On the other hand, this could just be some additional promotion for the new skin, but it remains to be seen.

Perhaps the most exciting thing about this above image is the location the three characters are in front of. If you actually pay a little bit more attention to the background, it seems like they could actually be standing in front of Atlantis itself.

Will Atlantis Be Added?

It’s no secret that Aquaman is the DC Universe’s King of Atlantis, and this location has already been hinted at in Fortnite through leaks, so it’d be surprising to see Epic never add the area into the game.

This is still something that isn’t concrete, but it does give us a glimpse at what Atlantis could actually look like in Fortnite.

At the very least, it seems like the Fishstick skin is real, which is a bonus to fans of this lovable skin.

Fortnite Season 3 is out now across all platforms.

READ NEXT: How to Complete Fortnite Coral Buddies Wood Age Quest