How to Get New Verve Emote in Fortnite For Free

Cosmetics like skins and emotes are a very important part of the Fortnite experience as everybody wants to flex on their friends by having the latest and greatest gear.

It’s even better if you’re able to scoop up a limited-time emote that’s only available once, and it’s looking like that will be happening again very soon with the Verve emote.

In the upcoming “We The People” Party Royale event, anybody who tunes in will be able to claim this new emote. This event will take place on July 28 and 29, so if you’re able to log in and catch it, you’ll be able to add this free emote to your locker.

Here’s what you need to know.

We The People

Join us at the Big Screen for a special presentation on July 28 at 7 PM ET. Watch ØPUS United presents We The People x More than a Vote hosted by @CariChampion featuring @YvonneOrji, @russdiemon, @BunBTrillOG, @JalenRose, and Jason Heyward. More details:https://t.co/mtdIV3NPcH pic.twitter.com/C7yBPrnOBN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 24, 2020

The event is part of a series of conversations that bring together prominent Black voices with the idea of getting the younger crowd to combat voter suppression that is disproportionately affecting Black communities.

In an effort to get more eyes on the discussion, they brought it over to Fortnite and are encouraging players to watch by offering a free emote.

All players attending the in-game showing of We The People in Fortnite on July 28 and 29 will receive the free Emote "Verve" as a special gift! More infos: https://t.co/PNSE0xSF0X pic.twitter.com/LxvoFvCTvF — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 24, 2020

Of course, it’s actually a lot simpler than just going in and watching the event, but it’s as easy as logging into Fortnite between July 27 and 29 to get this emote, according to FireMonkey.

Technically, you only need to login anytime from July 27th at 8 PM Eastern to July 29th at 8 PM Eastern to get the emote but it's main purpose is to be a gift for watching the big screen presentation. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) July 24, 2020

Obviously, the main point of this is to get people to watch the event, but if you don’t have time to do that or just plain don’t want to, you won’t have to.

Is There Another Way to Earn the Emote?

As far as we know, this will be the only way to obtain this emote, so given the fact that all you’ll have to do is log in once over the span of two days, it shouldn’t be too difficult to obtain.

There have been many event-specific cosmetics handed over the years, with the Star Wars event giving the TIE Fighter glider as an example from recent memory.

Anyways, we’re never ones to turn down a free emote, so who’s excited to get their hands on this one?

