Fortnite Creative Director Confirms Midas’ Fate

By the start of Fortnite Season 3, it looked like Midas’ story was pretty much done after he was seemingly eaten by a shark.

To this point, the Season 2 villain hasn’t shown up in any form, so many assumed the character was just gone. However, completely out of the blue, Fortnite announced a special bundle that featured a new Midas skin.

The Laugh Laugh bundle, which came with the Joker as the main attraction, also surprisingly will be adding in a Midas skin, who definitely doesn’t fit with the other DC characters.

This was certainly an eyebrow-raising move and it has led many players to openly wonder if Midas will actually be coming back eventually to play a bigger role in the game going forward.

Epic Games’ Donald Mustard seemingly confirmed Midas is alive and he will be important in Season 4.

What Did Mustard Say?

More and more characters are making their way towards Zero… And yes, Midas seems to be doing just fine. https://t.co/ynwpzG3Ehn — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) August 15, 2020

Donald Mustard confirms Midas is still around, and given that he’s appearing in a villain bundle, he may not be done wreaking havoc on the island.

Interestingly enough, he also mentions something called “Zero.” This could potentially be a hint toward something happening in Season 4, but it’s too early to tell for certain.

Mustard has always been one of the prominent Epic employees that teases the future of Fortnite, so he’ll continue to be somebody to keep an eye on.

What Does it All Mean?

Obviously, Midas making a return is a big deal and it could eventually have some major ramifications for the plot of the game.

Although his master plan ended up failing in Season 2, it looks like he’s once again gearing up for something sinister and it’s anyone’s guess as to what that could be.

We don’t know how he’ll make his return, or even if it will be by the end of Season 3, but we will surely find out quite soon.

Maybe he’ll find a way to team up with the villains of Gotham City and make something crazy happen. This is Fortnite we’re talking about so practically nothing is off the table.

