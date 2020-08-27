Fortnite Season 4 Brings Back 2 Fan-Favorite Shotguns

Since Epic Games doesn’t release patch notes anymore for their updates, even ones that introduce new seasons, it’s up to the Fortnite players themselves to find out what’s actually being changed from patch to patch.

Oftentimes, the shotgun is the most controversial weapon in Fortnite, and that didn’t change with the introduction of the Charge Shotgun.

As it turns out, Epic Games decided that two vaulted shotguns were ready to make their return and join the Charge in Season 4.

That’s right, both the Combat Shotgun and Pump Shotgun are back in Season 4, and the result has been pretty mixed by fans so far.

Shotguns Galore

Love it or hate it, it’s clear that shotguns will always have a home in Fortnite’s meta. The shotguns have always taken a bit of skill to use as it’ll come down who is more accurate with their shots.

There was once a time where the Pump Shotgun dominated the meta with the dreaded “double pump” method which allowed players to carry two shotguns in their inventory and rotate between them seamlessly.

That day has come and gone, and eventually, the pump was removed from the game entirely. As for the Combat Shotgun, it never really found a good home in Fortnite, but has managed to stick around.

Now, players are going to have to choose between all of these shotguns, and it’s going to be a battle to see which one reigns supreme.

How Many are Too Many?

Having so many of the same type of weapon in the game can be a bit overwhelming, but it can actually have its positives.

One good thing is now the player can choose what shotgun to use based on their playstyle. The Combat Shotgun will perform a bit better for those of you who aren’t very accurate with their shots. Someone who misses headshots with the Pump Shotgun will be greatly punished, but those who are accurate will reign supreme with it.

Obviously, the Pump has the highest skill ceiling and will be prioritized by many pro players, members of FaZe, for example, but the other shotguns will still have a home too.

