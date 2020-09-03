How to Counter Boogie Bombs in Fortnite Season 4

Like or not, Boogie Bombs are back in Fortnite Season 4, so it’s important to know what to do when you’re hit with one.

We’ve all been hit with a Boogie Bomb before in the game, and instead of it being a free shot by the enemy, it can actually be countered and you can shift the fight right back into your favor.

There are few ways you can do this in Season 4, and some of them may be a bit more obvious than others, but we figure it’s all worth knowing.

Here’s are some tips on what you can do to counter a Boogie Bomb in Fortnite.

Boogie Bomb Counters

One way you might not have thought of to counter a Boogie Bomb is throwing down a Crash Pad. As it turns out, you can still use these items, even if you’re dancing.

Just put one down on the ground and bounce away from your opponent to stay alive. The dancing animation only lasts for so long, so you can still survive by bouncing away, as evidenced by the video from thelittlecantor.

As you know, taking damage will always cancel out the Boogie Bomb effects, so you could also dip into the storm for a second if you’re in a pinch. Taking storm damage will almost always be a better experience than being blasted by a shotgun in the face.

Now Put This Into Practice

Obviously, a big part of Fortnite is putting what you know to work, but it’s a lot easier said than done.

There a lot of players out there who throw a Boogie Bomb and end up hitting both themselves and their opponent, myself included, so there’s certainly a lot of practice that needs to be done.

With these grenades becoming a big part of the new season, it’s important to know the ins and outs of them so you can become a pro in this battle royale.

Who knows, maybe you’ll be able to turn the tide of the fight the next time you are hit with a Boogie Bomb by jumping away on a Crash Pad.

READ NEXT: How to Unlock Red She-Hulk Style in Fortnite