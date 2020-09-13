All Upcoming Xbox Series S & X Launch Titles

Microsoft is bringing out the big guns come November 10, 2020.

They’re moving into the next generation of console gaming with the arrival of two new pieces of hardware – the Xbox Series S and X. Both devices will offer vast improvements in the visuals, audio, and technical performance departments for a multitude of current and soon to be released titles. On the very same day that the next generation of Xbox console gaming arrives, a satisfying lineup of must-have games will launch right alongside it. The titles listed below will most likely be in your possession if you choose to bring an Xbox Series S or X home and add it to your console lineup.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at the full listing of Xbox Series S and X launch titles.

Note – the Xbox Series S won’t be able to run Xbox One X enhanced versions of backward compatible games.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Eivor’s Fate – Character Trailer | Ubisoft [NA]Fate will take Eivor far from home, to a broken land of power, mystics, and legends. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be available November 17, 2020 on Xbox One. Also coming to Xbox Series X. #AssassinsCreed #Ubisoft Key Features LEAD EPIC RAIDS –Launch massive assaults against Saxon troops and fortresses throughout England. Lead your clan in surprise attacks from your longship and pillage enemy territories to bring riches and resources back to your people. MERCENARY VIKINGS–Create and customize a unique Viking raider within your clan and share it online with friends to use during their own raids WRITE YOUR VIKING SAGA–Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory. VISCERAL COMBAT SYSTEM –Dual-wield powerful weapons such as axes, swords, and even shields to relive the ruthless fighting style of the Viking warriors. Brutally decapitate your foes, vanquish them from afar, or stealthily assassinate targets with your hidden blade. Challenge yourself with the most varied collection of deadly enemies ever found in an Assassin’s Creed game. A DARK AGE OPEN WORLD–Sail from the harsh and mysterious shores of Norway to the beautiful but forbidding kingdoms of England and beyond. Immerse yourself in the Viking way of life through fishing, hunting, drinking games, and more. GROW YOUR SETTLEMENT–Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor, and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience. About Ubisoft: Ubisoft is a creator of worlds, committed to enriching players' lives with original and memorable gaming experiences. Our rich portfolio of world-renowned brands includes: Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, For Honor, Just Dance, Watch Dogs, Tom Clancy’s video game series including Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six and The Division. We are dedicated to delivering original and memorable gaming experiences across all popular platforms, including consoles, mobile phones, tablets and PCs. © 2020 Ubisoft Entertainment. All Rights Reserved. Ubisoft, and the Ubisoft logo are registered or unregistered trademarks of Ubisoft Entertainment in the US and/or other countries. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Eivor’s Fate – Character Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] 2020-07-16T19:00:51Z

Developer: Ubisoft

Publisher: Ubisoft Montreal

The next chapter in the lengthy Assasins’s Creed saga will transport players to the age of the Vikings. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts players in the role of a male/female warrior named Eivor, who must embark upon a bloody campaign against the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. This newfound assassin’s journey will feature the same action RPG elements featured in the past two Assassin’s Creed games and also bring back some fan-favorite features. Conquest Battles, the presence of settlements, and naval navigation will thankfully make their return. Plus fans can look forward to engaging in all sorts of Viking themed activities, such as drinking contests and their own version of roast battles! Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be an eye-opening experience, no doubt.

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2: Beyond Light – Stasis Subclasses – Gameplay TrailerPower takes a new form and three new subclasses emerge: Shadebinders, Revenants, and Behemoths. Guardians will wield Stasis as they begin a perilous journey. A journey to a new destination in search of a dark empire and secrets frozen in time. Secrets that will reveal a power beyond understanding – beyond Light. Pre-Order Beyond Light: https://www.xbox.com/games/destiny-2 2020-08-27T20:30:01Z

Developer: Bungie

Publisher: Bungie

Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion is going big by bringing a wealth of new content with it. Entitled Beyond Light, this major DLC update will take players to the frozen locale of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. The Darkness will step into the role of the main opposition you’ll be dealing with, plus you’ll be able to beat them at their own game as you get to wield their power. That newfound power is called Stasis, which will go a long way towards helping you freeze the foes that come your way. The Beyond Light expansion will come to Xbox Series S/X day one and also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

DIRT 5

DIRT 5 | Official Playgrounds TrailerCREATE. SHARE. DISCOVER. Design your dream racing event and tear up incredible user-created arenas in Playgrounds, the brand new mode for DIRT 5. From custom gymkhana arenas, to bespoke time trial races, to thrilling treasure hunt events, use a huge suite of objects – from drift zones and jumps, to rings of fire and loop-de-loops – to invent unbelievable and unique Playgrounds. Browse our database of player-generated designs to constantly find new racing experiences, with Featured areas regularly updated to showcase the very best creations. Playgrounds is included in all versions of DIRT 5, and the creations of players on current-gen consoles will be carried over when you switch to next-gen consoles! Watch until the end for a spooky surprise… DIRT launches on October 16 for Xbox One, followed later this year by Xbox Series X. Smart Delivery for DIRT 5 is included, meaning players on Xbox One are entitled to a FREE upgrade to the Xbox Series X version, which includes a 120fps mode. Pre-order DIRT 5 Amplified Edition for three days early access, exclusive cars and the keys to every single post-launch addition to the game! #gamescom2020 #OpeningNightLive 2020-08-27T18:00:05Z

Developer: Codemasters

Publisher: Codemasters

Offroad racing fans can hop right into a next-gen DIRT experience with the release of the fifth entry in the series. DIRT 5 fills players’ digital garages with all manner of Rallycross, GT, unlimited trucks, buggies, muscle cars, and rock bouncers for some nail-bitingly fast challenges. The game’s global racing will take players to a variety of locales that test your racing prowess via varying weather conditions. DIRT 5’s mode suite contains a story-driven career mode that features the voice acting talents of Troy Baker and Nolan North, plus a Playgrounds mode that lets you create/share your own insane race track designs. This next-gen racer is feature-rich and definitely worth a spin on launch day for the Xbox Series S/X.

Fortnite

Iron Man’s Stark Industries Arrives In FortniteThe center of much super activity, the high-tech Stark Industries is now in Fortnite. Explore this esteemed complex to gather loot and maybe even meet a Hero (or Villain). 2020-09-10T17:07:15Z

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Epic Games

The battle royale shooter that millions of gamers log into on a daily basis is coming to Xbox Series S/X. Fortnite has grown exponentially thanks to a wealth of content updates that arrived via exciting seasons. Things are looking up for the mega-popular third-person shooter more than they usually do since Epic Games announced that Fortnite will launch right alongside next-gen consoles. And of course, that means the Xbox Series S/X will play host to the last generation’s definitive battle royale experience. There’s a lot to look forward to in Fortnite as it makes the transition to Unreal Engine 5 sometime in 2021, a move that will assuredly take advantage of the Xbox Series S/X’s hardware.

Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 Official Launch TrailerDynamic seasons change everything at the world’s greatest automotive festival. Go it alone or team up with others to explore beautiful and historic Britain in a shared open world. Collect, modify, and drive over 450 cars. Race, stunt, create and explore – choose your own path to become a Horizon Superstar. Music: “Satisfied (ft. MAX)” by Galantis Audio Description: https://youtu.be/lA2h7qHRMuk 2018-09-25T20:27:17Z

Developer: Playground Games

Publisher: Microsoft Studios

The latest foray into open-world racing from Playground Games is Forza Horizon 4, which released back in 2018. Ever since it arrived on the Xbox One and Xbox One X, Microsoft’s quality racing sub-series has gotten even better due to two worthwhile DLC expansions that added a new island map to drive around in and a Lego-themed campaign. The game even threw in a battle royale mode to boot! And come November 10, 2020, Forza Horizon 4 will receive a free next-gen update that will make it look even prettier than ever before. Hitting high speeds within the game’s Great Britain inspired locales will now appear with 4K powered visuals and be presented in 60 frames per second.

Gears Tactics

Gears Tactics Launch TrailerRise up and Fight! Pre-install on PC now and get ready to play April 28 on Steam, Xbox Game Pass for PC (Beta) & Windows 10. Gears Tactics is the fast-paced, turn-based strategy game from one of the most-acclaimed video game franchises – Gears of War. Outnumbered and fighting for survival, recruit and command your squad to hunt down an evil mastermind who makes monsters. https://www.xbox.com/games/gears-tactics AUDIO DESCRIPTION: https://youtu.be/BX0dlAMMmb4 2020-04-13T16:00:32Z

Developers: Splash Damage, The Coalition

Publisher: Xbox Game Studios

What was once a Microsoft Windows PC-only release will now become available on current- and next-gen Xbox consoles on November 10, 2020. Which means this real-time strategy take on Gears of War is slated for a day one launch on the Xbox Series S/X. For those who still haven’t played it, Gears Tactics adopts the stick and move gunplay seen in the most recent iterations of XCOM games. You’ll need to weigh your options and carefully move your COG soldiers across the battlefield as they engage in bloody battles with the Locust Horde. Upgrade your character classes, keep your soldiers alive, and take the fight to the Locust Horde once Gears Tactics hits Xbox consoles real soon.

Tetris Effect: Connected

Tetris Effect: Connected – Announce TrailerTetris® Effect: Connected will be available on the Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 (PC, Windows Store), as well as the Xbox Game Pass and Smart Delivery programs, when it launches alongside Xbox Series X in Holiday 2020. Learn more: https://www.xbox.com/games/tetris-effect-connected In Summer 2021, the multiplayer expansion will be made available as a free update to all other existing versions of Tetris Effect. Tetris Effect: Connected is the original Tetris Effect with all-new co-op and competitive online and local multiplayer modes! This is Tetris® like you’ve never seen it, or heard it, or felt it before—an incredibly addictive, unique, and breathtakingly gorgeous reinvention of one of the most popular puzzle games of all time. Subscribe to Xbox 🎮 https://xbx.lv/2EEjmaR FOLLOW XBOX IG: https://www.instagram.com/xbox/ TW: https://twitter.com/Xbox FB: https://www.facebook.com/xbox/ 2020-07-23T17:04:10Z

Developers: Monstars, Resonair

Publisher: Enhance Games

One of the most immersive VR experiences gamers have been treated to is Tetris Effect, a puzzler that emphasizes clearing blocks along to the beat of a booming soundtrack. You’ll be able to enjoy its trippy visuals, catchy tunes, and addictive gameplay on Xbox Series S/X once it arrives in an updated fashion as Tetris Effect: Connected. No need to worry about playing this one in VR – you can get immersed in Tetris Effect’s euphoric puzzle-solving gameplay without a VR headset onhand. This upcoming expansion will add a multiplayer mode to the game, which will give you and your friends a new way to connect via fast-paced block matching.

The Falconeer

The Falconeer | The Path Trailer | Xbox Series XFrom the clouds they dive, the screams of battle in their lungs… Preserve the past or flee its terrible consequences in The Falconeer, an open-world air combat game. Soar through the skies aboard a devastatingly powerful warbird, and uncover secrets lost to the sea as you join or oppose different factions and clans scattered throughout the mysterious world of The Great Ursee. Launching this holiday season for the Xbox One S, Xbox One X, Xbox Series X and PC. #TheFalconeer 2020-07-24T15:00:07Z

Developer: Tomas Sala

Publisher: Wired Productions

One of the most intriguing new IP’s coming to the next generation of Xbox consoles is The Falconeer, a unique open-world air combat experience. While atop your battle-ready Warbird, you’ll surf the turbulent skies of The Great Ursee and engage in battle with all sorts of vicious beasts. The Falconeer’s intense dogfighting mechanics test your mettle and let you down the opposition with multiple Warbird battle classes in two. The Falconeer looks like a natural evolution of the Panzer Dragoon series, which should give gamers plenty of reasons to get excited about its impending release.

Watch Dogs: Legion

Watch Dogs: Legion: Recruitment Explained | Ubisoft Forward 2020 | Ubisoft [NA]Learn more on how to recruit in the world of Watch Dogs: Legion. From a getaway driver to a street artist, every Londoner has a unique backstory, a special skillset and a distinctive personality. Literally anyone you meet in the streets can join your team so it's up to you to make it the way you like. Watch Dogs: Legion will be available on October 29, 2020. PRE-ORDER NOW AND GET THE GOLDEN KING PACK 2020-09-10T19:47:40Z

Developer: Ubisoft Toronto

Publisher: Ubisoft

The latest Watch Dogs sequel is going even bigger than before. DedSec is back to fight the power and this time, their clash with the powers that be will take place within a fictionalized rendition of London. What makes Watch Dogs: Legion such a huge step up above its predecessors is the ability to recruit a huge array of NPC’s and utilize their skillset in a multitude of ways. Hacking, shooting, and driving will be a part of your mission objective as you liberate London’s freedom-seeking populace. Watch Dogs: Legion is giving players more of a reason to care about NPC’s and take on every side quest imaginable in order to bring them to DedSec’s cause.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yakuza: Like a Dragon | How Will You Rise?Yakuza: Like a Dragon launches on November 13 on Xbox One and Windows 10. Also coming to Xbox Series X this November! When you hit rock bottom, the only way is up. The question is… how will you rise? Yakuza: Like a Dragon is an RPG like no other, featuring 19 outrageously-unique jobs, from Chefs and Idols, to Break-dancers and Gamblers, and everything in-between! Pre-order now on Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10. https://www.xbox.com/games/yakuza-like-a-dragon 2020-08-24T21:16:03Z

Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Publisher: SEGA

Yakuza frontman Kazuma Kiryu’s epic journey is now complete. Enter the series’ newest main protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga. After being betrayed by the very same crime family that asked him to take the jail sentence meant for a fellow gang member, Ichiban looks for answers as to why he was treated in such a horrible manner. This revenge tale will pit him against yakuza, triad, and Korean gangsters in a turn-based RPG combat system, which is a huge departure from Yakzuza’s beat ’em up mechanics. Ichiban will be joined by a wily cast of characters and pull off plenty of zany attacks as they all look to find out the truth behind the Tojo Clan’s Arakawa Family.

See Also