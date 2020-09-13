All Upcoming Xbox Series S & X Launch Titles

Microsoft is bringing out the big guns come November 10, 2020.
They’re moving into the next generation of console gaming with the arrival of two new pieces of hardware – the Xbox Series S and X. Both devices will offer vast improvements in the visuals, audio, and technical performance departments for a multitude of current and soon to be released titles. On the very same day that the next generation of Xbox console gaming arrives, a satisfying lineup of must-have games will launch right alongside it. The titles listed below will most likely be in your possession if you choose to bring an Xbox Series S or X home and add it to your console lineup.
So without further ado, let’s take a look at the full listing of Xbox Series S and X launch titles.
Note – the Xbox Series S won’t be able to run Xbox One X enhanced versions of backward compatible games.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
Developer: Ubisoft
Publisher: Ubisoft Montreal
The next chapter in the lengthy Assasins’s Creed saga will transport players to the age of the Vikings. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla puts players in the role of a male/female warrior named Eivor, who must embark upon a bloody campaign against the Anglo-Saxon kingdoms. This newfound assassin’s journey will feature the same action RPG elements featured in the past two Assassin’s Creed games and also bring back some fan-favorite features. Conquest Battles, the presence of settlements, and naval navigation will thankfully make their return. Plus fans can look forward to engaging in all sorts of Viking themed activities, such as drinking contests and their own version of roast battles! Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will be an eye-opening experience, no doubt.
Destiny 2: Beyond Light
Developer: Bungie
Publisher: Bungie
Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion is going big by bringing a wealth of new content with it. Entitled Beyond Light, this major DLC update will take players to the frozen locale of Jupiter’s icy moon Europa. The Darkness will step into the role of the main opposition you’ll be dealing with, plus you’ll be able to beat them at their own game as you get to wield their power. That newfound power is called Stasis, which will go a long way towards helping you freeze the foes that come your way. The Beyond Light expansion will come to Xbox Series S/X day one and also be available to Xbox Game Pass subscribers.
DIRT 5
Developer: Codemasters
Publisher: Codemasters
Offroad racing fans can hop right into a next-gen DIRT experience with the release of the fifth entry in the series. DIRT 5 fills players’ digital garages with all manner of Rallycross, GT, unlimited trucks, buggies, muscle cars, and rock bouncers for some nail-bitingly fast challenges. The game’s global racing will take players to a variety of locales that test your racing prowess via varying weather conditions. DIRT 5’s mode suite contains a story-driven career mode that features the voice acting talents of Troy Baker and Nolan North, plus a Playgrounds mode that lets you create/share your own insane race track designs. This next-gen racer is feature-rich and definitely worth a spin on launch day for the Xbox Series S/X.
Fortnite
Developer: Epic Games
Publisher: Epic Games
The battle royale shooter that millions of gamers log into on a daily basis is coming to Xbox Series S/X. Fortnite has grown exponentially thanks to a wealth of content updates that arrived via exciting seasons. Things are looking up for the mega-popular third-person shooter more than they usually do since Epic Games announced that Fortnite will launch right alongside next-gen consoles. And of course, that means the Xbox Series S/X will play host to the last generation’s definitive battle royale experience. There’s a lot to look forward to in Fortnite as it makes the transition to Unreal Engine 5 sometime in 2021, a move that will assuredly take advantage of the Xbox Series S/X’s hardware.
Forza Horizon 4
Developer: Playground Games
Publisher: Microsoft Studios
The latest foray into open-world racing from Playground Games is Forza Horizon 4, which released back in 2018. Ever since it arrived on the Xbox One and Xbox One X, Microsoft’s quality racing sub-series has gotten even better due to two worthwhile DLC expansions that added a new island map to drive around in and a Lego-themed campaign. The game even threw in a battle royale mode to boot! And come November 10, 2020, Forza Horizon 4 will receive a free next-gen update that will make it look even prettier than ever before. Hitting high speeds within the game’s Great Britain inspired locales will now appear with 4K powered visuals and be presented in 60 frames per second.
Gears Tactics
Developers: Splash Damage, The Coalition
Publisher: Xbox Game Studios
What was once a Microsoft Windows PC-only release will now become available on current- and next-gen Xbox consoles on November 10, 2020. Which means this real-time strategy take on Gears of War is slated for a day one launch on the Xbox Series S/X. For those who still haven’t played it, Gears Tactics adopts the stick and move gunplay seen in the most recent iterations of XCOM games. You’ll need to weigh your options and carefully move your COG soldiers across the battlefield as they engage in bloody battles with the Locust Horde. Upgrade your character classes, keep your soldiers alive, and take the fight to the Locust Horde once Gears Tactics hits Xbox consoles real soon.
Tetris Effect: Connected
Developers: Monstars, Resonair
Publisher: Enhance Games
One of the most immersive VR experiences gamers have been treated to is Tetris Effect, a puzzler that emphasizes clearing blocks along to the beat of a booming soundtrack. You’ll be able to enjoy its trippy visuals, catchy tunes, and addictive gameplay on Xbox Series S/X once it arrives in an updated fashion as Tetris Effect: Connected. No need to worry about playing this one in VR – you can get immersed in Tetris Effect’s euphoric puzzle-solving gameplay without a VR headset onhand. This upcoming expansion will add a multiplayer mode to the game, which will give you and your friends a new way to connect via fast-paced block matching.
The Falconeer
Developer: Tomas Sala
Publisher: Wired Productions
One of the most intriguing new IP’s coming to the next generation of Xbox consoles is The Falconeer, a unique open-world air combat experience. While atop your battle-ready Warbird, you’ll surf the turbulent skies of The Great Ursee and engage in battle with all sorts of vicious beasts. The Falconeer’s intense dogfighting mechanics test your mettle and let you down the opposition with multiple Warbird battle classes in two. The Falconeer looks like a natural evolution of the Panzer Dragoon series, which should give gamers plenty of reasons to get excited about its impending release.
Watch Dogs: Legion
Developer: Ubisoft Toronto
Publisher: Ubisoft
The latest Watch Dogs sequel is going even bigger than before. DedSec is back to fight the power and this time, their clash with the powers that be will take place within a fictionalized rendition of London. What makes Watch Dogs: Legion such a huge step up above its predecessors is the ability to recruit a huge array of NPC’s and utilize their skillset in a multitude of ways. Hacking, shooting, and driving will be a part of your mission objective as you liberate London’s freedom-seeking populace. Watch Dogs: Legion is giving players more of a reason to care about NPC’s and take on every side quest imaginable in order to bring them to DedSec’s cause.
Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Developer: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio
Publisher: SEGA
Yakuza frontman Kazuma Kiryu’s epic journey is now complete. Enter the series’ newest main protagonist, Ichiban Kasuga. After being betrayed by the very same crime family that asked him to take the jail sentence meant for a fellow gang member, Ichiban looks for answers as to why he was treated in such a horrible manner. This revenge tale will pit him against yakuza, triad, and Korean gangsters in a turn-based RPG combat system, which is a huge departure from Yakzuza’s beat ’em up mechanics. Ichiban will be joined by a wily cast of characters and pull off plenty of zany attacks as they all look to find out the truth behind the Tojo Clan’s Arakawa Family.
See Also
- Xbox Series S: Everything You Need to Know
- Xbox Series X: Everything You Need to Know
- Xbox Games Showcase (July 23): The Gameplay Trailers You Need to See