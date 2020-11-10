Who is The Traitor in The Stench of Treachery in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

There comes a point in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla where you’ll have to figure out who sold out a town to traitors and you’ll have to investigate to find out what happened.

The quest is called “The Stench of Treachery” and it takes place in the town of Grantebridgescire, and right when the quest begins, you can hop down the tunnel the soldiers came through and begin your investigation.

This will lead you down a path to following a bunch of yellow paint and eventually coming across a yellow longship in the swamps.

Going off this evidence alone, this might lead you to believe Lif is the traitor who led to the loss of so many lives, but it was actually Galinn.

Who is the Traitor?

If you want to go through all of the steps, then you are free to do so, but if you want to just speedrun through the quest, choose Galinn.

It’s interesting because you can pick anybody you’d like and it’ll still complete the quest for you. Soma will deal with the traitor, but if you chose wrong, then it’ll come back to bite you in the future.

No matter who you choose, they will try to plead their case, so you might feel a bit guilty if you’re making a blind accusation, but if you choose Galinn, just know you made the right decision.

What Happens If You Choose Wrong?

You’ll still get the experience for completing the quest if you choose the wrong person, but you’ll just have to fight Galinn in the future.

It’s not like he’s particularly difficult to beat, but if you want to let Soma have a good piece of mind, just make sure you get the traitor right.

This quest does a good job of making your choices matter and it definitely hurts if you make the wrong choice, so make sure you don’t do that!

