How to Get Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War PS5 Upgrade When Buying PS4 Version

Now that the PS5 is officially here, there are many PlayStation players making the jump from the PS4 to Sony’s new hardware.

Several games are offering free upgrades from the PS4 version to the PS5 if you don’t have the new console yet, but you’ll have to make sure you have the correct version of the game to take advantage of this.

The release of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War is sure to be one of the most popular games of the year, so you’ll want to make sure your PS4 version is able to get an upgrade to the PS5 when you get it.

If done correctly, all of your progress will seamlessly carry over and you’ll be able to enjoy all of the new content with the PS5 upgrades. Again, you’ll have to make sure you have the right version, so here you go.

What Versions Have a PS5 Upgrade?

According to Activision’s website, there are a variety of different versions you can purchase that’ll secure you the next-gen upgrade.

Here’s a look at all of them:

Next-Gen Physical Standard Edition

Digital Cross-Gen Bundle

Digital Ultimate Edition

There are more versions than just this, but these will be the ones that’ll get you the actual next-gen upgrades.

Keep in mind that even if you get the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game, both will play on their bigger brother counterparts, but they won’t have the enhancements, so you’ll want to avoid that if you can.

You’ll find the PS5 or Xbox Series X version of the game available in your games library if you own them, so that’ll be a really easy way to tell if you have the upgrade available or if you made a mistake.

Your best bet will be reading the fine print while purchasing the game because the whole process does seem like it’s a whole lot harder than it really needs to be. If it says it comes with a next-gen upgrade, then you’ll know you made the right choice.

