Dead by Daylight The Artist: New Killer & Perks Revealed

It’s time once again for a new chapter in Dead by Daylight, and this one comes with a new survivor and a new killer to look forward to.

The official release isn’t here just yet, but if you’re a PC player then you can hop into the Player Test Build and check out everything that’s new in the Portrait of a Murder chapter. On top of the two new characters, there is also a map to look forward to called Eyrie of Crows.

One of the biggest draws of a new chapter is a selection of perks, and The Artist, who is the new killer and Jonah Vasquez, the survivor, will each come with three of them. Dead by Daylight doesn’t require you to play as these characters to use their perks, so eventually you’ll be able to unlock their perks for everybody, so that’s arguably the main attraction.

Each chapter has the potential to shake up the meta of the game, so let’s take a look at the three new killer perks that are being introduced in this new chapter.

The Artist’s Perks Revealed

Ink dries faster than blood.

Unlike Pinhead from last chapter, The Artist is an original killer, so there’s no speculation about what this fearsome foe can do beforehand.

If you’re on PC, you can get a firsthand look at these perks yourself right now, but if you’re on console, then you don’t have that luxury. Luckily, we have you covered, so let’s dive right in and take a look at the three new perks that are coming with this chapter.

Here are the three new perks:

Grim Embrace Your act of servitude to The Entity has not gone unnoticed. Each time a Survivor is hooked for the first time, you gain a token. Upon reaching 4 tokens Grim Embrace activates. The Entity blocks all generators for 20 seconds. The Obsession aura is revealed to you for 4 seconds.

Scourge Hook: Pain Resonance Overwhelming pain reverberates outwards into chaos. At the start of the trial, up to 4 random hooks are charge into scourge hooks. You see their auras in white. Any time a Survivor is hooked on a scourge hook, the generator with the most progress explodes, instantly losing 9% progress and will start to regress. Survivors repairing the generator will scream, revealing their location.

Hex: Pentimento You reveal the true power of the Totems, hidden within their remains. You see the aura of destroyed Totems. You can perform a ritual on a destroyed Totem to resurrect it as a Rekindled Totem. The more Rekindled Totems that exist, the greater their effects. 1 Rekindled Totem: Reduces Survivors’ repair speed by 20% 2 Rekindled Totems: Reduces Survivors’ healing speed by 20% 3 Rekindled Totems: Reduces Survivors’ recovery speed from being down by 20% 4 Rekindled Totems: Reduces Survivors’ exit gate opening speed by 20% 5 Rekindled Totems: All Totems are blocked by the Entity When a Rekindled Totem is removed, its remains are consumed by the Entity.



Those definitely sound like they can be interesting perks, but are they going to be viable going forward?

Will They Be Any Good?

🥚 A new chapter is about to hatch onto the PTB.

🥚 A new chapter is about to hatch onto the PTB.

It’s always tough to say if a perk is going to be good or not without actually testing it, so it’s really hard to say right now.

Usually, the new perks will have to be mixed in with some old ones when creating a viable build, and it’s likely that players won’t put that much time into the PTB to really find any of that out.

This does mean that players will most likely have to wait until the chapter officially launches for them to find out what perks fit into what build.

On paper, Grim Embrace sounds like it could pair nicely with BBQ & Chili, so look for players to try that combo out.

