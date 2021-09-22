When Does Diablo 2: Resurrected Come Out? Release Date, Unlock Time & More

The wait for the release of Diablo 2: Resurrected is nearly over and fans who have been waiting to dive back into the world of Tristram and tackle Baal are soon able to do so.

If you’re coming over from Diablo 3 and playing D2 for the first time, then you’re going to be in for a completely different type of experience, so definitely keep than in mind.

Resurrected is a much tougher experience, but if you’re a fan of looter dungeon crawler type games, then you should still find a lot to like here.

Regardless of what type of player you are, if you’re here reading this right now, then you want to know when you can start playing Diablo 2: Resurrected.

Here’s what you need to know.

Diablo 2 Release Date

You’ll be able to get your hands on Diablo 2: Resurrected on September 23. Unlike the original D2, this one is available on PC along with PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Nintendo Switch.

Almost all of the versions will play the same as each other, and with cross-save being available, there might be a lot of double-dipping among players.

For $40, that could get expensive pretty fast, so watch your wallets. If you’re looking for a more definitive start time outside of September 23, then you can rest easy knowing that Blizzard has also laid that out for you.

Diablo 2 Unlock Time

The Dark Lord is almost here. Learn all you need to know to prepare for his arrival. 📜 https://t.co/51fiQzguBB pic.twitter.com/ZHKVsj7MV7 — Diablo (@Diablo) September 21, 2021

At 11 a.m. ET, Diablo 2 will unlock worldwide. This means everybody will be able to get started at the exact same time, which is good news for players who like to climb the ladder.

It’s cool to see the same unlock time across the world because it feels like that’s something a lot of games don’t do anymore. Here’s a more detailed breakdown:

8 a.m. PT

11 a.m. ET

12 p.m. BRT

4 p.m. BST

5 p.m. CEST

6 p.m. MSK

12 a.m. KST (September 24)

11 p.m. CST (September 24)

12 a.m. JST (September 24)

11 p.m. SGT (September 24)

1 a.m. AEST (September 24)

There you have it! Diablo 2: Resurrected is nearly here, so the only decisions you have left are what platform you’re going to play on and what class to pick.

If you’re coming from Diablo 3, then you’ll see the Druid and Assassin as new options. However, if you’re anything like me, then you’re going to have your eye on a Necromancer for Bone Spear, just like Diablo 3.

