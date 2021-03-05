When Does Diablo 3 Season 22 End & Season 23 Begin?

Another season of Diablo 3 is getting ready to come to a close and with Diablo 4 nowhere in sight, it’s looking like we’re going to have to get hyped up D3.

There were updates for both Diablo 4 and Immortal at Blizzconline, we still didn’t get release dates for either game. Immortal has started testing with several users already, so that’s likely to arrive before the end of the year, but we don’t know much else about it.

Another big announcement was Diablo 2 was coming to current gen and that retains itthe original gameplay that players came to know and love. While D3 does have its fans, many still swear by Diablo 2 as the superior game. Now, they’ll have a chance to enjoy both on the new consoles.

While Diablo 3 hasn’t exactly gotten many substantive updates since the Necromancer release, the start of a new season is always an exciting time for players as it’s a time when everyone can come together and start fresh. Even if the gameplay doesn’t change, we still get some set changes.

Whether you’re a hardcore player or somebody who just plays casually, there’s something special about the start of a new season which is why we’re still looking forward to Season 23.

However, before we can even get to that, we first have to get to the end of Season 22. So far, there’s no indication from Blizzard as to when it will wrap up, but we’re getting very close.

When Does Season 22 End?

Hell grows hotter. The 2.7.0 PTR is getting a patch update with: ⚖️ Balance Updates

🔥 Bug Fixes

⚔️ UI Improvements Now, off to battle: https://t.co/Fc7ofE5c2P pic.twitter.com/0oeNLoVkMo — Diablo (@Diablo) March 4, 2021

The 2.7.0 PTR patch is live and that will usually be an indication that a new season is nearly upon us.

This patch is only available for PC players, but if you want to get some hints about what’s on the horizon, you can always look at the patch notes.

Since this PTR is in full swing, it seems like the end of this season and the start of another will happen in March.

Now, the exact dates are not confirmed, but we’re sure that Blizzard will officially announce the end of Season 22 any day now. Many players are expecting it to happen in the middle of the month, and that would make a lot of sense. With that guess, we can also predict the start of Season 23.

We will update this post with more information when it is available. Blizzard will typically tweet out the news when it happens, so be on the lookout for that.

When Does Season 23 Start?

Typically, there will be a bit of downtime in between seasons which is when players can take a break from the grind.

This would usually last about two weeks, so say the season wrapped up on March 16, the new season would start on March 30.

Now, that is just a random date we chose and isn’t confirmed as of yet. When the actual Season 22 end date is announced, we’ll have a much clearer picture. For the time being, we just have to assume it’ll happen in March.

In the meantime, we’ll just have to continue our trek through Season 22 and check out the PTR while we have time.

READ NEXT: Diablo 4 Revamps Couch Co-Op For The Better