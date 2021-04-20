EPOS H3 Wired Gaming Headset Review

Specs

• Closed acoustic gaming headset

• EPOS engineered audio

• Plug and play headset

• All-round value gaming headset

• Microphone with lift-to-mute boom arm

• Lightweight adjustable fit

• Intuitive volume control

• Ergonomic design

• Multiplatform compatible

EPOS has a knack for producing some of the best gaming headsets on the market. The GSP 302, 600, and 601 models definitely stand out as the models that define the audio company’s high-end electronics. EPOS’ newest piece of headset hardware comes in the form of the H3 closed acoustic gaming headset. And unsurprisingly, it maintains the high quality attached to EPOS’ other headsets. The H3 sounds great when gaming and even when you’re listening in on Zoom meetings, plus it features a simple design and black color sheen that must be commended. On the audio side of things, the H3 puts forth a deep bass that heightens the audio feedback of all the huge explosions and impactful blows that occur onscreen. And thanks to the ergonomic ear pads attached to it, the H3 feels incredibly comfortable as your ears are met with that aforementioned bass boost.

The headset allows for strong noise-canceling capabilities that match those of the microphone attached to it. Like most of EPOS’ comparable headset models, the microphone on the H3 can easily be toggled on and off simply by pulling it down and pushing it back up. And thankfully, my voice came through clearly during every instance of an intense multiplayer lobby discussion. Accessing the volume is done through an easily accessible wheel on the right ear cup, which is certainly a blessing. As far as its comfortability factor goes, the H3 stays cool during hours-long gaming marathons and the lightweight feel of it means it’ll never feel like a massive paperweight while atop your head. As someone that’s been given plenty of…let’s say, “spirited” comments about his big head, the H3 manages to fit around it perfectly thanks to its adjustable fit. The H3 sounds and feels like a dream at all times.

Another factor that makes the H3 a worthwhile addition to anyone’s gaming/PC setup is its multiplatform compatibility. It’s capable of working with PC, Mac, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Getting access to a studio-quality headset that works with a wide variety of gaming hardware is definitely worth the $119 price tag. Plus the fact that the H3 is compatible with all EPOS external sound cards (which includes the GSX 300 and GSX 1200 PRO) is also a plus since it can enhance its audio delivery even more. The PC and console cables that come packaged with the H3 allow for quick plug-ins, so switching between devices always ends up being a simple task. While there are only two color options to choose from (Onyx Black and Ghost White), you’ll come to appreciate them both since they look so sleek on the H3. Simply put, there’s a lot to love about the H3 and not a whole lot to complain about.

Pros:

The H3 Headset Model comes in at a much smaller frame that fits and feels better when compared to the EPOS | SENNHEISER GSP 601 Pro Wired Gaming Headset

The headset’s overall sound and mic quality are equally strong

The earmuff’s allow for maximum comfort, plus accessing the mic and volume toggle wheel is an easy affair

Cons:

None to speak of…

Rating: 5.0 out of 5.0

