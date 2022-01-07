How to Get 3 Free Cobra Kai Cosmetics in Fortnite

In a surprise to practically nobody, Fortnite is celebrating the release of Cobra Kai Season 4 with some new skins and emotes in the Item Shop, but there’s a way for players to get their hands on even more cosmetics from the show by playing the game.

We’re talking about the upcoming All Valley Cup, a reference to the original Karate Kid films as well as Cobra Kai, and now it’s coming to Fortnite. This is a tournament, so you will need to bring your A-game, but it’s actually not going to be as hard as previous cups like this have been.

Instead of having to reach a point threshold or top 100 in region, you can instead just place in the top 50 percent of players and come away with a prize. This is much more doable than most of the tournaments, so let’s take a look at what you can win and how you can do it.

3 Free Sprays

Which Cobra do you want to be? Battle with Cobra Kai Dojo, Eagle Fang Karate, and Miyagi-Do Karate with the Karate KO and Dojo Showdown Bundles. pic.twitter.com/SnpW9R9XBN — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) January 5, 2022

The three sprays feature the names of all three dojos: Cobra Kai, Eagle Fang Karate and Miyagi-Do Karate. As somebody who has only just started Season 3, I’m not even sure what Eagle Fang Karate is, but I have to assume that Fortnite know what it’s doing here.

Anyways, placing in the top 50 percent in your particular region will get you the Cobra Kai spray, top 33 percent gets the Miyagi-Do spray, and the top 10 percent gets you the Eagle Fang spray along with the previous two. This goes for all regions, so you know what you have to do here and your work is certainly cut out for you.

Format & Start Date

The tournament takes places on January 8 and it will be a Solo tournament, so you won’t need to find a friend to compete in this one.

You’ll need to check your in-game Compete tab to figure out exactly when the action kicks off in your region, so make sure you do that when Saturday rolls around. As for how the scoring system works, it’s largely the same as it always has been.

Placements give you the most points, but getting eliminations is always important and is something you should not ignore. Here’s the breakdown:

Victory Royale: 30 points

2nd: 25 points

3rd: 22 points

4th: 20 points

5th: 19 points

6th: 17 points

7th: 16 points

8th: 15 points

9th: 14 points

10th: 13 points

11th – 15th: 11 points

16th – 20th: 9 points

21st – 25th: 7 points

26th – 30th: 5 points

31st – 35th: 4 points

36th – 40th: 3 points

41st – 50th: 2 points

51st – 75th: 1 point

Each Elimination: 1 point

Remember, getting top 50 percent is all you need to do for a spray, and while that’ll only get you one free cosmetic, getting something is always better than getting nothing.

You don’t need to have a certain Arena rank to play in this tournament either, so it’s opened up to anybody who wants to give it a shot. At the very least, it should be a good test to how you stack up against the rest of the competition in the world of Fortnite. Good luck to anybody playing!

