When Is Snow Suit Black Widow Coming to Fortnite Item Shop?

Now that the Black Widow Cup is over, anybody who was going to unlock the Snow Suit variant style of the Marvel character in Fortnite would have already done so.

If you still want to pick up the skin, and we imagine plenty of you do, then you’ll have to chance to do just that when Black Widow arrives in the Item Shop.

Following in the step of Daredevil and Ghost Rider before her, Black Widow and her Snow Suit style will be hitting the Item Shop and being sold as both an individual skin and as a bundle that comes with all of her cosmetics.

When Will Black Widow Be in the Item Shop?

Reminder: Black Widow (Snow Suit) should release tonight! https://t.co/SM9TTrADAs — StrawDesertHD (@StrawDesertHD) November 14, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker StrawDesertHD, Black Widow will actually be in the Item Shop tonight, November 14.

He didn’t reveal the pricing for this skin, but we should expect it to be on par with Daredevil and Ghost Rider from before.

The skin by itself should be available for 1,500 V-Bucks and then we should be seeing a bundle that gets all of the cosmetics for cheaper. For the best value, you’ll want to get the bundle, but the skin by itself will be an option.

Just One More Tournament Left

With one more Marvel Knockout tournament planned, we have to assume this final one will finally introduce Venom into the game.

We’ve known for a while that he is in the files, and we even know some interesting details about him, but we don’t yet have any official information on whether or not he’s coming.

When he does eventually come to the game, we expect him to be among the most popular skins of the entire season because he’s somebody who players have been begging for since the beginning of the season.

Keep in mind that he’s not exactly confirmed, so whether he’ll be a tournament skin or something else entirely remains to be seen, so keep an eye open for that.

Fortnite Season 4 wraps up November 30, so if Epic does plan on adding him this season, there’s not a lot of time left to do so.

