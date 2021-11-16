What We Know About Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8’s Event

Perhaps the final major update of Fortnite Season 8, and it’s looking like Chapter 2, has arrived and it has given us a lot of information about what to expect in the future.

For starters, a loading screen has leaked following the v18.40 update and it confirms a big thing. That big thing is of course the end of Chapter 2 and the start of Chapter 3. This has been something that’s been speculated for a while now, and it’s finally looking like the rumors have been proven true.

This will most likely mean a new map, new guns, new skins, and there will probably be even more surprises. Before we can close the door on Chapter 2, we have to first get through the live event.

While we don’t have all of the details about it, we do have a decent idea of what to expect thanks to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey. Let’s take a look.

Season 8 Live Event Details

Chapter 2 – Season 8 Event Known Info & Theory (Spoilers) Known Info:

– Event Name "The End"

– "Night Night" Screen/To Be Continued Screen

– Season Ends on a Sunday

– Foundation Voice Lines

– The Last Reality can eliminate us during the event — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) November 16, 2021

According to FireMonkey, what we do know is the name of the event is “The End,” which means it’s similar to the event that ended Chapter 1.

It will have a screen that says the season is to be continued, which ties into the recent news that we’ll be getting another black hole. The season ends on a Sunday, and if the two-day long black hole is accurate, that would mean we get to have a new update on Tuesday, which has been the trend for Epic for a while now.

The Foundation, who was most recently seen in Gotham City, will have voice lines in the event, so his story is far from over. Finally, it sounds like we’ll be able to get eliminated during this event, so we’ll just have to hope that we respawn when that happens or else we’ll miss out on everything.

The Zero Point will likely play a role in all of this as it did through much of Chapter 2, so get prepared for that.

What About the Cubes?

The Cubes have been playing a big role this season, but there hasn’t been a whole lot of movement from them as of late. We did have a big Cube Queen event during Fortnitemares, but there’s still some story left to be told there that we should pay attention to.

Kevin the Cube was a massive part of Chapter 1, so it’s cool to see him show up again for the climax of Chapter 2. There’s still no telling exactly how things will play out in this final event, but we do know these cubes have to go somewhere. Last time a black hole came to Fortnite, there was a bunch of excitement surrounding the game, so expect it to be the same here too.

Unfortunately, we know about the black hole ahead of time, so there won’t be as big of a surprise when it happens again, but it’s still something to get excited about. The end of Season 8 is coming up fast, so make sure you finish off your Battle Pass if you’re behind!

READ NEXT: Fortnite Beats Out FIFA & Call of Duty For Most Played PS5 Game