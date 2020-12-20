Fortnite CCO Has Community Buzzing With Cryptic Tweet

We’re now in the full swing of Fortnite Season 5, but it’s always fun to look forward to the future of the game and make guess of what’s to come.

Epic Game’s Donald Mustard has become very well-known in the community for his teases and surprises he likes to share whenever there’s new content on the horizon, and now he has players scrambling for answers after his latest tweet.

Who would have thought that tweeting out a simple number would have people wondering what’s going on, but that’s exactly where we’re at, so let’s try and decipher things for ourselves and try to figure out exactly what he’s trying to say.

What Does It Mean?

4.5 — Donald Mustard (@DonaldMustard) December 20, 2020

On the night of December 19, Mustard sent out an innocent seeming tweet of just the number 4.5.

Now, players and fans instantly looked deeper into it because he doesn’t usually tweet things for no reason.

He’s always been the one that has teased Fortnite’s future, and some fans believe he is doing a countdown to zero.

It's a countdown to zero Remember all the things about being "close to zero"? We are in the middle of the 5th season. 4.5 seasons remain. Bonus prediction: Season 10 will be called Season Zero — FortniteStatus (@SellerofNoodle) December 20, 2020

The thought process is that we’re in the middle of Season 5, meaning 4.5 seasons remain until Season 10, which this person believes will be called Season Zero.

It sounds like a decent prediction, but it’s hard to tell for sure until we actually get there.

New Content?

Meanwhile on Reddit, some players are referencing the number itself as patch 4.5, one that introduced the Drum Gun into the game, so players are saying that could make a comeback.

Honestly, with the spray meta sort of being back in Season 5, the Drum Gun might not be a bad fit, but nothing has been confirmed.

It’s entirely possible that we won’t find out what this tweet means for quite a while, but it’ll instead be something we look back on months from now and go “oh, that’s what he meant.”

For the time being, all we can do right is speculate, and that’s half the fun of it all, isn’t it?

Fortnite Season 5 is out now.

