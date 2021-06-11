Fortnite FNCS All-Star Event Has Several Free Cosmetics

If you’re a fan of getting free Fortnite cosmetics, then you might be interested in knowing there’s a way to do just that coming up.

This is possible because of the FNCS All-Star Showdown, an event that takes place from June 11 and running all the way until June 26. If you want a break from all of the chaos that is Season 7, this is your chance.

There will be all types of activities, challenges and tournaments taking place during this lengthy time window. There is a $3 million prize pool, so there’s a lot on the line and all of this culminates with the All-Star Solo Championship on June 26.

Even if you’re not participating in the event as a player, you can still watch along as a spectator and there are even some cosmetics you can pick up by doing so. Here’s how you can do that.

How to Get Free Cosmetics

We've been teasing it since the beginning of the year, but we're finally ready to share all the details with you. Here's what you need to know about the FNCS All-Star Showdown: https://t.co/NMOmLUDsHp pic.twitter.com/iGe9VLO4bc — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) June 10, 2021

The way to get cosmetics is the same it has always been and it’s by linking your Twitch account to your Epic Games account and watching specific streams.

If you’ve already done this in the past, then you should be all set and won’t have to go through the process again. All you’ll have to do is find a stream that’s giving out drops, which would be indicated by a tag under the stream. An easy stream to watch would be the official Fortnite broadcast, but there will be more than that.

However, if you haven’t connected your accounts before, all you have to do is go to this website and follow the steps. It’s a very easy and simple process to complete, so there’s no reason anybody should be missing out on free cosmetics.

Usually, the desktop version of Twitch will keep tabs for you and let you know how long you have to watch for you to get your rewards. Once you watch long enough, all you’ll have to do is log into Fortnite and you should notice the cosmetics waiting to be claimed.

Now that all of that is out of the way, it might be helpful to know what’s up for grabs. Here’s what you’ll be able to get by watching.

What Are The Cosmetics?

The Sky Is Lava loading screen will be obtainable via the next FNCS Twitch Drops, along with a Spray, Emoji & a Backbling! pic.twitter.com/apZXeoqZrU — HYPEX (@HYPEX) June 10, 2021

We know the “Sky Is Lava” loading screen will be one of the rewards, but we don’t know what the rest of the cosmetics look like yet.

The loading screen, a spray, emoji and Back Bling will all be included as part of the Twitch drops, but it looks like we’ll just have to remain patient as we have no idea what they look like yet.

If we’re going by what has been done in the past, there’s usually nothing earth-shattering found here and if you miss out, it won’t be the end of the world. Then again, since these are free cosmetics, you could just leave a tab open on your computer and come back later when everything is all done.

Whatever you decide to do, it’s up to you. It’s tough to tell if it’s worth it since we don’t know what the cosmetics look like outside of the loading screen. At least the loading screen is cool to look at.

