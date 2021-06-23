How to Get Fortnite FNCS All-Star Cosmetics For Free

If it feels like there are a lot of free cosmetics being given out in Fortnite right now, it might be because there are.

It seems like anywhere you look, whether it’s in Creative mode or simply inputting a code, there are several free cosmetics up for grabs.

As part of the ongoing FNCS All-Star tournament, viewers who want to tune into the action have a chance to get some free goodies.

Even if you don’t want to actually watch anything, you could simply leave a tab up on Twitch to get the free cosmetics. Here’s how it all works.

Free Cosmetics From FNCS All-Star Event

From June 23 and running until June 27, players can earn a new emoji, spray, loading screen and finally a bundle of everything.

Wed, Jun 23, 3:00 AM – Thu, Jun 24, 2:00 AM EDT · Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward All-Star Emoji

· Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward Thu, Jun 24, 3:00 AM – Fri, Jun 25, 2:00 AM EDT · Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward All-Star Spray

· Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward Fri, Jun 25, 3:00 AM – Sat, Jun 26, 2:00 AM EDT · Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward All-Star Screen

· Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward Sat, Jun 26, 3:00 AM – Sun, Jun 27, 2:30 AM EDT · Watch for 15 minutes and claim the reward All-Star Bundle

In order to get these cosmetics, you’ll need to make sure your Twitch account is linked to your Epic Games account, something you can do here.

Once that’s done, you’ll just have to have a stream open that has the “Drops Enabled” tag, which can be checked underneath the stream itself. From there, you just have to wait until you get a notification that you’ve unlocked a drop.

With four cosmetics in total, you will have to watch for a total of one hour across all of these days, so it will be difficult if you’re not an avid Twitch viewer. It sounds like you should be able to get everything if you just tune in on the final day since we don’t know what else the bundle could be.

What is the FNCS All-Star Event?

Tune in to the FNCS All-Star Showdown starting Wednesday! Catch the best players in the world battle it out in different skills competitions and a final Solo Championship 🏆 Here are the broadcast start times: pic.twitter.com/a2Mr6d4Mc3 — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) June 21, 2021

Even if you’re not a fan of watching competitive Fortnite, you might be interested in checking out the action for this event.

Instead of just being a regular tournament, there’s also a bunch of Creative competitions called the Skills Challenges. These are going to be testing how fast players can perform edits, how good their aim is and how fast they’ll be able to get from one point to another.

It sounds like an interesting spin on Fortnite and we’re excited to check it out. There’s a lot more than just this going on, so if you’d like to know more you can take a look at the Epic Games blog post for the exact schedule.

There’s a lot going on over the next several days, so even if you’re in it for the drops and free cosmetics, you might even find yourself liking what you see. It all culminates with the Solo Championship on June 26, which is essentially a Solo Cash Cup on steroids. It should end up being a fun time!

