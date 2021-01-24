How to Get Fortnite Dog Eat Dog Spray For Free

With so many cosmetics being available in the game of Fortnite at this point, it shouldn’t be all that surprising that a few here and there are given away for free.

In the Operation Snowdown event that recently wrapped up we saw several cosmetics, including a couple of skins, given away for free and now it appears that Epic has decided on yet another free spray.

Of course, sprays aren’t exactly the most sought after cosmetics in Fortnite by any means, but we’re definitely not ones to turn down free stuff, even if it isn’t anything we plan on using.

Here’s how to get the free Dog Eat Dog spray for free.

How to Get Dog Eat Dog For Free

If you type "REGALO" on https://t.co/Gd4SVvnkdg, you get the free Dog Eat Dog spray! Thanks for bringing this to my attention @ghoulicia pic.twitter.com/l2ePaNZhAH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) January 23, 2021

Thanks to a tip from Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, all you have to do is head to this website, enter code “REGALO” while signed into your Epic Games account, and you’ll be able to claim this spray for free.

We’re not exactly sure why this spray in particular is being given away, but we’ll try not to complain about it too much. Free is free afterall. We don’t know if or when this code expires, so our best advice would be to just use it as soon as possible.

Any Other Freebies on the Horizon?

We know Epic likes to give things out for free, so we’re likely not very far away from our next free Fortnite gift, but what is it?

Epic Games has been teasing the return of Drift, but leakers are thinking that will be part of the Fortnite Crew subscription, so you’ll need to subscribe to that if you want to get your hands on that one.

Outside of Drift, we don’t know what’s on the horizon, but whatever the next event will be, maybe even a Valentine’s Day event, we’ll likely have some free gifts.

Previously, Epic has given away free items as part of the Share the Love event, so maybe we’ll be going down a similar path again.

