What’s Going on With the Fortnite Female Midas Skin?

The start of Fortnite Season 5 gave us a glimpse at a new skin in a loading screen that fans immediately started calling female Midas.

Now, we don’t even know what type of relationship this character has with the OG Midas, but we do know it has the interest of many players.

When Midas was lurking around the center of the map at The Agency, he quickly became one of the most popular bosses we’ve ever seen in Fortnite.

He’s popped back up in a few different ways since he was defeated, most notably as Shadow Midas during the Fortnitemares 2020 event.

In Season 5, it’s looking like his female counterpart will be picking up the torch, but we still have a lot of questions that haven’t been answered.

Where Is This Skin?

Outside of the loading screen, we still don’t know a whole lot about this skin, which seems a bit odd since it’s based on an iconic character.

There seems to be a growing number of players who believe it will be part of the Crew pack, but that’s not anything that’s set in stone just yet.

We’ve seen cool skins come to the Item Shop before, with Lexa’s twin brother showing up there recently out of nowhere. Lexa is a Battle Pass skin just like Midas was, so that could end up meaning something.

Keep Your Eyes Open

We know that a lot of the hype about skins this season has been tied around the various crossover skins, but there have been several original skins that are cool.

When the female Midas inevitably shows up, whether it’s in the Crew subscription or the Item Shop, we’re sure it’ll sell like hotcakes.

The only thing that we don’t know is when this character will be released, but there are many anxious fans out there who are waiting for that very moment. It’s possible that she ties into the season’s plot in some way, so Epic could be waiting for that.

READ NEXT: Where to Find Fortnite Season 5 Week 9 XP Coins