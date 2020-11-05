Fortnite Ghost Rider Skin & Glider Price Revealed

Building off the hype that was the Daredevil Cup, Epic Games brought a similar tournament to Fortnite called the Ghost Rider Cup, and it gave players the chance to unlock a skin before it hit the Item Shop.

Since the Ghost Rider Cup has already come and gone, those who were going to win the skin for free would’ve already known if that was going to be the case. Now, players will have to set their eyes on another option to unlock this skin, which means they’ll need to open up their bank account.

Like Daredevil before him, Ghost Rider will be coming to the Item Shop, but we don’t yet have a definitive time or date for when that’ll happen yet. What we do have is his price tag, thanks to a Fortnite leaker, so let’s take a look at that.

Ghost Rider Isn’t Cheap

Elevation Backbling – PS Exclusive

Ghost Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks

Ghost Rider Bundle – Price Unknown

Ghost Rider – 1,500 V-Bucks pic.twitter.com/XgmQBoQFHD — StrawDesertHD 🎃☠️ (@StrawDesertHD) November 4, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker StrawDesertHD, the Ghost Rider skin itself will cost 1,500 V-Bucks while the Glider is 1,200.

There will also be a bundle that has all of the cosmetics included, but the leaker didn’t yet know the price of that. It looks like the prices will line up pretty close, if not the exact same, as Daredevil and his cosmetics, so get ready to spend another pretty penny.

This Just Leaves Venom

At this point, it just feels like Venom is a poorly kept secret as it seems extremely likely he’ll be a skin at some point during this season.

We don’t know if he’ll be getting his own tournament or if he’d just be showing up in the Item Shop, but a tourney would be a nice way to close out the season.

Ever since it was revealed that we’d be having a Marvel season, Venom has been one of the characters that players wanted most, so it just feels like a matter of time at this point.

READ NEXT: 2 New Fortnite Weapons Leaked After v14.50 Update